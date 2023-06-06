Target Execs Vow To Shut Down Mount Rushmore To Fight ‘White Supremacy’

Target’s top financial executives are pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to shut down Mount Rushmore to protest “white supremacy” and redistribute the public land to indigenous tribes.

According to Fox News Digital, the “LANDBACK” group, financed by “woke” Target senior executives, views Mount Rushmore as a representation of white supremacy that must be torn down as a matter of urgency.

The news that Target executives are embarking on another activist campaign indicates they have not learned their lesson following the disastrous Pride-themed campaign, featuring a transgender children’s clothing line, was is the subject of a massive, ongoing boycott which has caused Target’s share price to plummet at the cost of billions of dollars.

Fox News reported:

The Target Foundation’s webpage reflected that it funded the NDN Collective in 2022, a South Dakota-based nonprofit with a revenue stream that has reached as high as $50M+, according to its 2021 tax filing. NDN operates with a “racial equity lens” and is “dedicated to building Indigenous power [t]hrough organizing, activism, philanthropy, grantmaking… and narrative change.” NDN identifies as “intersectional,” which is an idea coined by a critical race theorist, Kimberlé Crenshaw, holding that America is inborn with structurally racist and misogynistic systems, and they can intersect upon an individual to form numerous layers of persecution. By joining forces with other oppressed groups, NDN hopes to move towards “liberation.” The organization’s campaign “LANDBACK” called for America to give up its public land. “The closure of Mount Rushmore, return of that land and all public lands in the Black Hills, South Dakota is our cornerstone battle,” NDN said. “Not only does Mount Rushmore sit in the heart of the sacred Black Hills, but it is an international symbol of White supremacy and colonization. To truly dismantle white supremacy and systems of oppression, we have to go back to the roots. Which, for us, is putting Indigenous Lands back in Indigenous hands.” LANDBACK also supports Israel giving up its Jewish character by opening the floodgates to those who identify as Palestinian refugees. After Israel gave up the Gaza Strip for peace in 2005 under pressure from the Bush administration, the former Israeli territory became what some analysts call a “missile launch pad” that is operated and controlled by the Hamas terror group.

Target, among several other companies including Bud Light, is facing ongoing criticism for its “woke capitalist” positions and its endorsement of Pride Month and transgender groups. Many conservatives have called for boycotts of their products, and Target specifically has been punished for its line of Pride-themed transgender clothing for kids.

Target’s stock prices have plummeted in the wake of the criticism and boycott, with number of Wall Street analysts downgraded Target’s ratings, attributing the decision to the ongoing controversy.