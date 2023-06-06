Arnold Schwarzenegger Claims ‘There Is No Afterlife’ and Christians Are ‘F***ing Liars’

Heaven and hell are mere fantasies without any distinction, according to Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was interviewed by Danny DeVito for Interview Magazine on the topic of “What’s in the future for us.”

According to Schwarzenegger, who is promoting his new Netflix series Arnold, death marks the ultimate end, and there is no existence beyond that point. The 75-year-old actor strongly asserted that Christians who say otherwise are “f***ing liars.”

According to PEOPLE, the Terminator star said:

“It reminds me of Howard Stern’s question to me. ‘Tell me, governor, what happens to us when we die?’ I said, ‘Nothing. You’re 6 feet under. Anyone that tells you something else is a f—ing liar.’” “I said, ‘We don’t know what happens with the soul and all this spiritual stuff that I’m not an expert in, but I know that the body as we see each other now, we will never see each other again like that.”

The former Mr. Universe also declared that unlike many people he feels comfortable with death, before adding that heaven, in his mind, is nothing more than a “fantasy” peddled by the swindlers and the deluded.

Breitbart report: The former California governor said he had lost about fifteen friends from his bodybuilding days in the last two decades and the tragic reality of our limited time on earth has forced him to shift his perspective on the possibility of an afterlife.

“When people talk about, ‘I will see them again in heaven,’ it sounds so good, but the reality is that we won’t see each other again after we’re gone. That’s the sad part. I know people feel comfortable with death, but I don’t,’” he said.

Elsewhere, Schwarzenegger recently revealed the moment he “crushed” his ex-wife Maria Shriver’s heart by revealing he was the father of their housekeeper Mildred Baena’s son, Joseph.

Schwarzenegger said Shriver, 67, confronted him in 2011 through their marriage counselor regarding his parentage, according to The Sun.

Schwarzenegger with his housekeeper Mildred Baena (right) and with his wife Maria Shriver (left)

More revelations are expected about his personal trials and tribulations in a new three-part documentary, Arnold, which begins streaming on Netflix on Wednesday.

An official synopsis says the docuseries “chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream” and contains interviews with Schwarzenegger along with “friends, foes, costars, and observers.”