German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Vows To Crack Down On Illegal Migration

Following a large influx of refugees s seeking sanctury in Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration.

He is calling for stricter deportation measures and wants to boost border controls at the EU’s borders as the country grapples with a deportation dilemma.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

InfoWars reports: The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz showed a clear perspective on the issue of illegal migration in a recent interview with a local news source. He pressed for the deportation of migrants who had no right to stay in Germany, emphasizing the need to boost European border controls. He reiterated the need to limit the surge of illegal migrants on German soil.

Chancellor Scholz’s stance leans towards reducing refugee numbers and a more stringent approach towards denying asylum seekers.

“We must finally deport en masse those who have no right to remain in Germany …Those who have no prospect of remaining in Germany because they cannot claim asylum must return … We must deport more and faster,” Scholz said.

The Chancellor has so far set down a more stringent approach towards illegal migration, according to which only refugees with legitimate claims are entitled to asylum.

At the same time, recognizing the vital need for immigrant labor, Germany’s reliance on skilled workers remains a distinct consideration.

“Those who do not belong to one or the other group cannot stay with us,” Scholz noted.

The leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party further indicated a desire to consider suggestions from the federal states to deter illegal migration. Scholz affirmed that the federal government would back such initiatives if states opt for in-kind benefits over monetary support, propose an asylum seeker payment card or extend public works opportunities.