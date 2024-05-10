Trump: RFK Jr Is ‘A Deep State Plant’

President Trump has warned that Robert F. Kennedy Jr is a ‘deep state plant’ who has been put in place to help Biden get reelected.

RFK Jr. is “a radical left liberal who has been put in place in order to help Crooked Joe Biden the worst president in the history of the United States get reelected,” Trump said on Thursday.

“A lot of people think that Junior is a conservative. He’s not. He’s more liberal than anybody running on the Democratic side,” Trump claimed.

“A vote for Junior would essentially be a wasted protest vote that could swing either way but would only swing against the Democrats if the Republicans knew the real story about him,” Trump added.

Modernity.news reports: He further asserted that “Junior is totally anti-gun and an extreme environmentalist that makes the Green New Deal scammers look very conservative by comparison. A big-time taxer. He wants to tax you.”

Trump also charged that despite previous promises to close the border, Kennedy is really “an open border advocate. He wants those borders to be wide open for more people to come in from prisons and mental institutions.”

“And he’s anti-military and anti-vet,” Trump continued, adding “He’s an extreme liberal. He’s radical left and radicalized are also his family. They will never allow him to be a Republican. They said that they will not let him be a Republican.”

Trump also called RFK’s vaccine stance “fake,” urging “He said it on a show, a television show, that vaccines are fine and he is all for them.”

“For those of you that want to vote because you think he’s an anti-vaxxer, he’s not really an anti-vaxxer. He said it the other night, he’s okay with the vaccine,” Trump reiterated.

“Republicans, get it out of your mind that you’re going to vote for this guy because he’s conservative. He’s not,” Trump declared, adding “I’d even take Biden over Junior because our country would last about a year or two longer than it would with Junior.”

“It would collapse almost immediately,” Trump claimed, adding that the Kennedy family, “a radical left, a crazy left, a bunch of lunatics would take over and our country will die very quickly. “

As we highlighted earlier, RFK has come out in support of FULL TERM abortion, much to the surprise of his running mate, and dissuading any remaining conservatives who were considering a vote for him.