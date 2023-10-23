China has dispatched six warships to the Middle East as tensions in the region escalate over the Israel-Hamas conflict.
China’s 44th naval escort task force, from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre had been in the area after taking part in a joint exercise with the Omani navy. The task force left Muscat for an unspecified location on Saturday
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The convoy had been present in the Gulf of Aden conducting regular operations in the region since May and just finished a naval exercise with the Oman navy.
But the convoy’s presence in the Middle East is seen as increasingly significant as U.S. Department of Defense deployed two carrier strike groups to the region last week.
Additionally, the U.S. has put troops on “prepare-to-deploy” status in addition to sending missile defense systems to several military installations in the Middle East in the wake of escalations by Iran and its proxies.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- China Deploys Six Warships To Middle East Amid Fears Of Wider Conflict - October 23, 2023
- The FDA Has Had Close Links To The Gates Foundation Since 2017 - October 22, 2023
- George Floyd Was NOT Murdered By Police Officer Says Tucker Carlson - October 22, 2023