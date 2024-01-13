Schiff Wants To Abolish Filibuster, End The Electoral College To ‘Save Democracy’

Rep. Adam Schiff has come up with a pro-democracy plan.

He actually believes that he can save ‘democracy’ by abolishing the filibuster, getting rid of the Electoral College and packing the U.S. Supreme Court.

TGP reports: At this point, it’s pretty clear that when Democrats talk about ‘democracy’ what they really mean is anything that the far left likes.

Schiff trying to present this as a defense of democracy is pure hilarity and he is the only one who doesn’t get the joke.

For the first time in generations, our rights and freedoms are receding, not expanding.



Voters feel that democracy is at risk – and they’re right.



That’s why I’m releasing my Defending Democracy Agenda. To protect our democracy and ensure that it works for all of us. https://t.co/uHSn42olc5 — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 12, 2024

Politico is actually taking this seriously:

Schiff would abolish filibuster, end the Electoral College in his pro-democracy plan

California Senate candidate and Congressmember Adam Schiff is calling for a major overhaul of American institutions, including getting rid of the Electoral College, expanding the Supreme Court and eliminating the filibuster.

The sweeping policy rollout, obtained exclusively by POLITICO, reinforces Schiff’s central pitch in his Senate campaign as a defender of democracy, drawing on his high-profile roles in the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump and the congressional investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Though many of the individual agenda items are not new proposals for Schiff, together they present the fullest accounting of his vision to bolster America’s democracy in the wake of the norms-shattering influence of Trump. The package also lays down a marker for the Los Angeles-area representative’s driving message as the race to replace the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein nears its competitive March 5 primary.

“I think our democracy is at more grave risk now than ever,” Schiff said in an interview. “And it’s clear that that issue is going to be front and center — and needs to be front and center — on the national stage.”