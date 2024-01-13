Elon Musk: ‘Mark Zuckerberg Is Rigging U.S. Elections for WEF Globalists’

X owner Elon Musk has warned that tech tyrant Mark Zuckerberg is quietly rigging the U.S. elections on behalf of the globalists at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

On Friday Musk was attacked by a Democrat activist who objected to his recent comments on the suspicious irregularities in US elections.

Biden stooge Yann LeCun posted: “You know Elon, properly-run social networks do their best to take down misinformation about elections.”

Elon Musk hit back by responding: “Funny you should mention “properly-run” social networks. Are you aware that Mark Zuckerberg, presumably a “proper-runner” of social networks, funded illegal voting vans in the last election?”

Are you aware that Mark Zuckerberg, presumably a “proper-runner” of social networks, funded illegal voting vans in the last election?https://t.co/Sfno4ftHoc https://t.co/7d6nuwSGxq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2024

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Elon Musk was pointing to the recent ruling in Wisconsin that the absentee Scooby voting vans are now illegal. The illegal voting vans were funded by Mark Zuckerberg and his far left wife.

Local FOX59 reported:

A Wisconsin judge has ruled that state law does not allow the use of mobile absentee voting sites, siding with Republicans who had challenged Racine’s use of a voting van that traveled around the city in 2022. Republicans opposed the use of the van, the only one of its kind in Wisconsin, saying its use was against the law, increased the chances of voter fraud and was used to bolster Democratic turnout. Racine officials, the Democratic National Committee and the Milwaukee-based voting advocacy group Black Leaders Organizing for Communities refuted those claims and defended the legality of the van, saying there was no specific prohibition against it. The lawsuit over the mobile voting van is one of several in battleground Wisconsin that could affect voting rules in the upcoming presidential election. The van was first used in Racine’s municipal elections in 2022. It was purchased with grant money Racine received from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, the nonprofit created by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on the roving voting vans in Racine, Wisconsin.

The city of Racine started using the new “mobile voting precinct” in June 2021.

It’s the first of its kind in Wisconsin. Soon Democrats will steal and manufacture all of their ghost votes by mobile precincts.

You don’t have to be a genius to see that happening.

City volunteers and staff work in the buses. But no GOP observers.

The “mobile voting precinct” was paid for extensively with Zuckerbucks — for $222,045!