Young Girl Recoils in Horror After Biden Gropes Her and Whispers Something Nasty

President Biden has come under fire for behaving inappropriately with another underage minor, after he was caught on camera touching and whispering something nasty to a young girl during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

The disturbing ordeal was captured on film when Biden visited the Nowhere Coffee shop in Emmaus, where he made a beeline towards a young girl who was sitting in the library.

"Do you have confidence in Secretary Austin?"



BIDEN: "I do."



"Was it a lapse in judgment for him not to tell you earlier?"



BIDEN: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/5pG0bxF7Os — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2024

Infowars.com reports: As he leaned in to inspect the books, Biden was asked if he had confidence in Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who’s currently hospitalized after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

“I do,” Biden replied.

The puppet president could then be heard whispering something to the girl, who turned around surprised.

“Was it a lapse in judgment for him not to tell you earlier?” he was next asked, to which Biden responded, “Yes.”

The odd behavior was scrutinized on social media, with many critics saying the child instinctually moved away from danger.

"Please don't smell my hair."

"Please don't smell my hair." pic.twitter.com/CxY7jekNVd — Texas Aeronaut (@TxAeronaut) January 12, 2024

Look how far this girl moves away from Biden…☠️ pic.twitter.com/cUK0gxwLkH — Woke Societies (@wokesocieties) January 12, 2024

Look how scared this poor girl is. Biden is an absolute freak pic.twitter.com/ebdLLQ8Bdd — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 12, 2024

WATCH: Joe Biden makes teenage girl visibly uncomfortable as she squirms away from him when he starts creepily whispering in her ear pic.twitter.com/WZ3840WDUP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 12, 2024

What is wrong with this guy?! pic.twitter.com/RczQ3rbXYI — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) January 12, 2024

Biden wants to sniff the girl pic.twitter.com/ivZMuuv18P — john (@johnhackerla) January 12, 2024

Why is Biden always getting close to young girls and whispering. pic.twitter.com/FQQ2nuzCzp — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 12, 2024

this is exactly how that interaction went down😂 https://t.co/PYy2Ti3hOJ — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) January 12, 2024

Children have good natural instincts to avoid predators like Joe Biden. Here's more video evidence of the predatory behavior of Joe Biden caught on video: https://t.co/n10BS4LRbw — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) January 12, 2024

The faux pas demonstrates why Biden constantly needs handlers by his side to keep him from going off the rails and sniffing nearby children.

**BONUS** A great American in Allentown called Biden a “loser” (0:29) during his visit: