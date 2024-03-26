Church of England Archdeacon Calls For ‘Anti-Whiteness’

A Church of England archdeacon has sparked a backlash and is facing calls to resign following “anti-white” comments she posted online.

Dr Miranda Threlfall-Holmes, the Archdeacon of Liverpool wrote on X, “Let’s have anti whiteness, and let’s smash the patriarchy.”

She insisted however that she is neither anti-white nor anti-men.

I went to a conference on whiteness last autumn. It was very good, very interesting and made me realise: whiteness is to race as patriarchy is to gender.

So yes, let’s have anti whiteness, & let’s smash the patriarchy.

That’s not anti-white, or anti-men, it’s anti-oppression. — Miranda Threlfall-Holmes (@MirandaTHolmes) March 21, 2024

GB News reports: But her comments prompted a litany of outraged reactions, with some online commentators describing them as “racist”, “divisive” and “nonsensical”.

When one social media user said: “Slightly confused by this , so being born white is wrong?”, Dr Threlfall-Holmes replied: “No, that was my exact point! Seek out the training.”

Another said: “Oh GROW UP. What the heck is wrong with you? Why do you seek to DIVIDE when your job description is literally to bring people together?? It’s utterly grotesque.”

However, the archdeacon hit back, telling the Telegraph: “I was contributing to a debate about world views, in which ‘whiteness’ does not refer to skin colour per se, but to a way of viewing the world where being white is seen as ‘normal’ and everything else is considered different or lesser.

“I do however understand that this is not a definition that is widely shared as yet outside of academic circles, and regret that Twitter was perhaps not the best place for a nuanced argument.”

Last October, Dr Threlfall-Holmes, who advises church leaders on implanting safeguarding reforms, attended the “Racial Justice Conference” in Birmingham on “waking up to and addressing whiteness in the Anglican church”.

The day-long event, organised by Reconciliation Initiatives, a charity working with Coventry Cathedral to help churches “contribute to reconciliation in wider society”, aimed to “encourage white participants to take next steps in facing their own whiteness, and in addressing institutional racism within Anglican churches and provinces”.

Reconciliation Initiatives also runs a “Being White” course aimed at church members who “identify racially as white” which addresses “the ways we are caught up in a system of white superiority and white advantage in UK society”.