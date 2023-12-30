British Wrestling Star Kurtis ‘Mad Kurt’ Chapman Dies Suddenly At 26

Fact checked
December 30, 2023 Niamh Harris News, UK 0
British pro wrestler Kurtis Mad Curt Chapman
LinkedInRedditTelegram

British pro wrestler, Kurtis ‘Mad Kurt’ Chapman has died unexpectedly. He was only 26 years old..

On 29 December his promoters announced on social media that the British wrestling community was “heartbroken” over the news.

They wrote: “We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman”

JOIN THE MEDIA REVOLUTION - CLAIM YOUR STAKE IN ALTERNATIVE MEDIA!

There has been no report on the wrestler’s cause of death.

Breitbart reports: TMZ noted that “Chapman launched his wrestling career in 2014 with RevPro … and instantly became a star thanks to his comedic escapades in the ring.”

Chapman won the RevPro Wrestling British Cruiserweight Title in 2017 and 2018. He also appeared during a summer match to defend his Resurgence Arthouse title.

Along with RevPro, Chapman wrestled with Progress, IPW, and others.

Tributes to the young showman poured in on social media.

JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

Niamh Harris

Writer at The People's Voice

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.