British Wrestling Star Kurtis ‘Mad Kurt’ Chapman Dies Suddenly At 26

British pro wrestler, Kurtis ‘Mad Kurt’ Chapman has died unexpectedly. He was only 26 years old..

On 29 December his promoters announced on social media that the British wrestling community was “heartbroken” over the news.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

They wrote: “We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman”

There has been no report on the wrestler’s cause of death.

It is with great sadness to announce that indie wrestler #KurtisChapman. Who is known as Mad Kurt has sadly passed away at age 26. Condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. #RevolutionPro annouced it today. pic.twitter.com/CU58YhQZYt — Niccolò Machiavelli (@PNMachiavelli) December 29, 2023

Breitbart reports: TMZ noted that “Chapman launched his wrestling career in 2014 with RevPro … and instantly became a star thanks to his comedic escapades in the ring.”

We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman.



We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life.



One of the most gifted… pic.twitter.com/mBtu3UUDYv — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) December 29, 2023

Chapman won the RevPro Wrestling British Cruiserweight Title in 2017 and 2018. He also appeared during a summer match to defend his Resurgence Arthouse title.

Along with RevPro, Chapman wrestled with Progress, IPW, and others.

Tributes to the young showman poured in on social media.

Mad Kurt.

My first time working with him in the cave, and he even made the effort to message to say thanks. A true gent.



A loveable online gobshite with fantastic ring presence and a genuinely good guy.

Kurtis Chapman, will never be forgotten. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hT5igQYbHu — Lucy ✨ (@lucyisnotonline) December 29, 2023