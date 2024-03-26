Bill Gates Study ‘Predicts’ Sudden and Irreversible Global Population Collapse

A major new study funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation found that the global population is set to collapse due to “reduced fertility rates” in Western countries.

The study, published in the medical journal The Lancet, found that 155 of 204 countries are set to experience population collapse by the year 2050 as fertility rates continue plunging.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Gates’ funded study notes that as of 2021, the “total fertility rate” worldwide was 2.23, hovering only just above the 2.1 children per woman needed to maintain population growth.

However, that figure has fallen from a healthy 4.84 in 1950, with researchers predicting the number will continue plunging to 1.83 in 2050 and fall as low as 1.59 by 2100.

Dramatic declines in global fertility rates set to transform global population patterns by 2100, new GBD Capstone study suggests.



Explore the data ➡️ https://t.co/Mvc1PyR4F4 pic.twitter.com/xdpSjVLrQJ — The Lancet (@TheLancet) March 20, 2024

The study notes that by that time only 26 countries will have birth rates that outpace the number of people dying, with “most of the world transitioning into natural population decline”.

A fall in population would mark the first time in seven centuries such an occurrence has taken place.

The last time it happened was after the Black Death bubonic plague pandemic killed as many as 50 million people in the mid-1300s, reducing the global population from 400 million to 350 million.

Commenting on the study, it’s co-author Dr Natalia Bhattacharjee said declining fertility rates radically change the world by “completely reconfigure the global economy and the international balance of power and will necessitate reorganising societies”.

The US food supply has been flooded with depopulation drugs with the intention of quietly and deceitfully sterilizing the majority of the human race, according to a Gates Foundation insider who has admitted that Bill Gates’ mRNA vaccines, mosquitoes and food production are part of a multi-pronged eugenics attack on the human race.

TRENDING: Clintons’ Secret Pedophile and Cannibal Club in Haiti Exposed By Locals

This evil plan has been in the works for years, and now we are seeing it play out before our very eyes in all its psychopathic detail.

Sperm counts in men from North America, Europe and Australia are declining so quickly that most men in these countries will be infertile by the year 2060, according to disturbing new research from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Sperm count in men from Western countries plunged by 50-60% between 1973 and 2011, according to the new study, with the trend set to continue until men are completely infertile.

Interestingly, the study, which analysed data on the sperm counts of more than 40,000 men, found no decline in sperm counts in men from Africa, South America, and Asia — parts of the world less dominated by Big Pharma, GMOs and toxic, commercially processed “food.”