Man Confronts Anderson Cooper For Pushing Pfizer Jabs: ‘You Are a Mass Serial Killer’

CNN host and Pfizer spokesperson Anderson Cooper was confronted by a man who accused him of being a “mass serial killer” for pushing Pfizer vaccinations and asking “how do you sleep at night?”

In the video, which was filmed in a luxury beach resort in Yelapa, Mexico, Cooper appears shocked and quickly retreats from the man who continues asking difficult questions.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

While the man, identified only as “Dan”, went easy on the CNN host, the incident reveals that people around the world are waking up to the truth about the Big Pharma-mainstream media nexus.

Anderson Cooper confronted over Covid-19 lies …



“How do you sleep at night fear mongering” pic.twitter.com/8JozMSwHLm — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) March 18, 2024

However, Dan could have gone much further with CNN and 60 Minutes host who used to work for the CIA (and probably still does).

Pfizer funneled a whopping $12 million dollars into the bank account of CNN host Anderson Cooper as part of a deal to promote the company’s toxic mRNA jabs to the American public.

According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., very few people are aware of the fact that Cooper gets the majority of his CNN pay-check from Pfizer.

80 percent of Cooper’s $12 million annual salary, roughly $10 million, comes directly from Pfizer, according to RFK. Jr.

“Anderson Cooper has a $12 million a year annual salary,” Kennedy revealed during the segment. “Well, $10 million of that is coming from Pfizer.”

“So, his boss is not CNN. His boss is Pfizer. And they’re unashamed about it. They’re unabashed about it. They say on his program ‘brought to you by Pfizer.’ Of course, he’s not going to tell you the truth about Pfizer’s product. He’s going to try to sell it to you. He’s going to try to scare the hell out of you saying ‘if you don’t take this, you’re going to die.’”