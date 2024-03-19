Biden Campaign Ad Equates Trump’s ‘Bloodbath’ Comment With ‘Jews Will Not Replace Us’

The left are losing it over Donald Trumps “bloodbath” remark.…

Joe Biden has now tripled down on the media’s “bloodbath” hoax against the former President, by launching a new campaign ad equating it with the far right Charlottesville protest and white supremacy.

In a video posted to X, Biden inserted the out-of-context clip of Trump talking about a “bloodbath” in the auto industry on top of other out-of-context clips of Trump speaking about Charlottesville.

“Donald Trump has shown us who he is, time and time again,” Biden said while showing Trump’s bloodbath comment before pivoting to the debunked “very fine people” remark Trump made regarding the 2017 Charlottesville protest.

Donald Trump has shown us who he is, time and time again. pic.twitter.com/pBqyMTloHX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2024

InfoWars reports: The compilation included plenty of imagery of Nazi flags and some Charlottesville protesters chanting “Jews will not replace us.”

Democrats in 2017 tried claiming that Trump praised neo-Nazis when he said there were “very fine people on both sides” of the protest.

What they deliberately omitted is Trump explicitly condemning neo-Nazis and white supremacists at the protest over the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue.

“So you know what, it’s fine. You’re changing history. You’re changing culture. And you had people — and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists — because they should be condemned totally. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists. Okay? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly,” Trump said at the time.

Even anti-Trump liberals came around to admitting the “very fine people” story was a hoax.

Not long after users on social media decimated the media’s fake talking point about Trump’s “bloodbath” remarks, Biden doubled down Sunday claiming Trump “wants another January 6.”