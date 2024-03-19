‘Kate Middleton’ Spotted During Farm Shop Visit With ‘Prince William’

The Princess of Wales was reportedly spotted smiling and looking relaxed, happy and healthy during a shopping trip with her husband William over the weekend.

It might be more accurate to says that a couple that slightly resembled the Royal couple were seen….

No official photo’s were taken but onlookers apparently told the Sun newspaper that the Prince and Princess of Wales made a stop at a farm shop in Windsor after watching their three children play sports.

Maybe the alleged sighting will provide some royalists with comfort that Middleton is doing well after her surgery, but it also seems to raise even more questions.

The 42 year old princess was last seen in an official capacity on Christmas Day as she attended church in Sandringham, England.

The New York Post reported that they had reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

“The lack of photographic proof documenting Middleton’s wholesome outing fails to quash whispers about her well-being following her planned abdominal surgery on Jan. 17.

Since returning home from her two-week stint at the hospital, the royal has remained largely out of the limelight, opting to recover in her home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

n her absence from public life, several conspiracy theories have taken root, which only intensified after she posted a heavily edited UK Mother’s Day image that received a “kill notice” from major press agencies.

Last week, Middleton’s senior staffers claimed they had not seen or spoken to the princess in recent weeks, and were not aware of her health woes until after her surgery.”