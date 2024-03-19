Hezbollah Terrorist Caught at Border Admitted Plans ‘To Nuke NYC’

A Lebanese illegal alien caught crossing the southern border admitted he’s a member of Hezbollah and wanted to nuke New York City.

Basel Bassel Ebbadi, 22, was apprehended by Border Patrol earlier this month in El Paso, Texas, where he said he was heading to New York to kill thousands of people.

When interviewed by Border Patrol while in custody why he was in the U.S., Ebbadi replied, “I’m going to make a bomb.”

Infowars.com reports: Ebbadi also admitted to training with Iranian-backed terrorist militia Hezbollah for years, focusing on “jihad” and “killing people who was not Muslim.”

From the New York Post:

In a subsequent sworn interview, Ebbadi said he had trained with Hezbollah for seven years and served as an active member guarding weapons locations for another four years, according to internal ICE documents. Ebbadi’s training focused on “jihad” and killing people “that was not Muslim,” he said. Border agents continue to see a surge in migrants whose names appear on the terror watchlist entering the US illegally as crossings continue at record levels.

In a contradictory statement, Ebbadi also claimed he was fleeing Lebanon because he “didn’t want to kill people,” adding “once you’re in, you can never get out.”

Nevertheless, Ebbadi was “immediately placed into isolation and was referred for an interview with the Tactical Terrorism Response Team (TTRT) for making ‘terroristic threats to personnel,’” the Post reported.

According to the Biden regime, the border is totally secure!

But the reality is Biden’s open border policies have created an unprecedented national security risk, evidenced by the increase in border encounters of individuals who appeared on the U.S. terrorist watchlist in recent months.

“Border agents recorded 98 encounters of terror watchlisted individuals at both the northern and southern borders in fiscal year 2022, an almost twice as many, 172, in the 2023 fiscal year which ends September 20. So far in the first four months of 2024, 59 people have been apprehended, according to federal data,” the Post noted.

This report comes just days after FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Congress that the federal government is “seeing a wide array of very dangerous threats that emanate from the border.”