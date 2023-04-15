Hungarian PM: Ukraine Conflict Will End When US, Europe Stop Backing Kiev

Ukraine is a non-existent country in financial terms, and the conflict there would end as soon as the US and Europe stop supporting it according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

On Friday Orban claimed that Ukraine is economically unsustainable and reliant on support from the United States and Europe.

“Ukraine is a non-existent country in financial terms. The fall in economic indicators is huge, which is completely understandable….

Obviously, Ukraine cannot finance itself. The question is whether we support Ukraine” Orban told a Hungarian broadcaster, according to a report from Sputnik.

He added that “the moment America and Europe answer ‘no’ to this question,” the conflict would end.

Europe spends tens of billions of dollars to support Ukraine, this is soomething that cannot continue indefinitely, the Hungarian leader stressed.