MSM, Along With The Uusal Suspects, Lie About Trump’s ‘Bloodbath’ Remarks

The mainstream media should be ashamed…

During a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Donald Trump said that if he is not reelected in November there would a “bloodbath” in the auto industry due to outsourcing.

So the Democrats and their media minions jumped on the opportunity to take Trump’s comments out of context for propagnda purposes.

Misrepresenting Trumps “chilling” words, they claimed he was calling for violence against his political enemies.

NBC News reported: “Former President Donald Trump vowed at a rally that there would be a ‘bloodbath’ if he’s not re-elected in November”.

Infowars reports: The Biden campaign also skewed Trump’s “bloodbath” remark.

“This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience doubles down on his threats of political violence,” Biden campaign spokesman James Singer told NBC News.

Trump: If I don't get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. It’s gonna be a bloodbath for the country pic.twitter.com/BWpWORo9Hs — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 16, 2024

“He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge.”

Biden Communications Director Michael Tyler goes on the show of (former) Biden Press Sec Psaki to spew disinformation:



Tyler says Trump's bloodbath remark was an "endorsement of political violence"



(He was talking about the auto industry)



Tyler backs up this hoax with the… pic.twitter.com/5PCSmTEoFs — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2024

Even former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) hopped on the fake news “bloodbath” bandwagon Sunday on CNN.

“He’s even predicting a ‘bloodbath.’ What does that mean? He’s going to exact a bloodbath? There’s something wrong here,” Pelosi said.

Nancy Pelosi simultaneously floats the "bloodbath" hoax (never happened), the "praising Hitler" hoax (never happened), and the "losers" hoax (never happened) pic.twitter.com/yOB3uMyk92 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2024

Fortunately, the media’s dishonest “bloodbath” narrative was quickly debunked on X.

A coordinated hoax attempt is underway. Too late. We all heard the truth on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/vXxOclsLAf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2024

“This isn’t even an example of bias, this is an instance of intentionally misleading the public. These media outlets are so dishonest,” wrote Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.).

This isn’t even an example of bias, this is an instance of intentionally misleading the public. These media outlets are so dishonest. https://t.co/mkDUTMscVO — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 17, 2024