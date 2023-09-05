Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile Admits Trump Is Likely To Win 2024 in Historic Landslide

September 5, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 2
Former DNC chief admits Trump will win 2024 in historic landslide victory.
Former DNC chair Donna Brazile has warned that President Donald Trump is likely to win the 2024 election in a massive, historical landslide.

“I’ve never seen anything like this with Donald Trump…I mean, being indicted, that’s making him stronger, raising $10 million using an ugly mug shot…This is a movement,” Brazile said Sunday on ABC’s This Week.

Brazile urged Democrats to deploy unconventional political tactics against Trump and his base to successfully defeat him in 2024.

“Anyone who thinks you can apply the old political rules to try to defeat this candidate based on ‘he’s scary, he’s ugly’, whatever you might want to call it, this is a movement,” she declared.

“And We have to respect the fact it’s a movement,” she added.

Infowars.com reports: This comes as recent polling shows Trump’s support has only increased after his mugshot was released by the Fulton County DA last month.

A national polls show Trump beating Biden in a hypothetical matchup by several points.

As Brazile pointed out, Democrats have reason to be worried in light of these figures, especially as their campaign to smear his name with criminal indictments backfires.

Knight of Joseon (https://joseon.com)
