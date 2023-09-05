Video Shows Mark Zuckerberg Admitting mRNA Jabs Are Deadly While Censoring This Fact on Facebook

Incriminating new evidence has come to light showing a major discrepancy between what Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was saying in private about the mRNA jabs, and what his company did publicly to censor users who attempted to discuss the deadly truth about them.

In the early days of the Pandemic, before Operation Warp Speed had been launched and the jabs were still just being talked about by then-President Donald Trump, Zuckerberg warned Facebook executives in a private meeting that they needed to be extremely cautious about mRNA injections because “we just don’t know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA.”

Watch:

#1 Mark Zuckerberg privately told Facebook execs to be cautious about mRNA vaccines because "we just don't know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people's DNA and RNA."



He then censored scientists, doctors, and mRNA vaccine-injured individuals. pic.twitter.com/IEN8nyNSFX — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 6, 2023

As Zuckerberg was admitting these dangers internally, his Facebook team were actively censoring and blocking doctors, scientists, and mRNA jab-injured citizens from saying the exact same things that Zuckerberg was saying internally.

Naturalnews.com reports: Not only is Zuckerberg a hypocrite on this matter, but he also played an active role in supporting the spread of Tony Fauci’s disinformation and lies about the jabs across his social media platform.

“I wanted to send a note of thanks for your leadership and everything you’re doing to make our country’s response to this outbreak as effective as possible,” Zuckerberg wrote in an email to Fauci dated March 15, 2020. “I also wanted to share a few ideas of ways we could help you get your message out, but I understand you’re incredibly busy, so don’t feel a need to reply unless these seem interesting.”

“This isn’t public yet, but we’re building a Coronavirus Information Hub that we’re going to put at the top of Facebook for everyone (200+ million Americans, 2.5 billion people worldwide.”

That Coronavirus Information Hub, we now know, played a big part in keeping a lid on the truth, which was not allowed to spread on Facebook due to Zuckerberg’s influence.

After it became obvious that many people were becoming seriously injured or dying from the Operation Warp Speed drug injections, Zuckerberg banned numerous vaccine injury support groups that had hundreds of thousands of members, claiming that their jab injuries constituted “malinformation.”

Zuckerberg also banned George Hu’s vaccine injury support group specifically after Hu, a software engineer who created Washington’s Covid Vaccine website, developed tinnitus after getting jabbed.

“Some people think this is misinformation, but this is the truth,” Hu said at the time. “It is actually happening.”

Zuckerberg further bragged to Joe Rogan that Facebook censored the Hunter Biden laptop story in the lead-up to the stolen 2020 election based on a request from the FBI.

“This is tantamount to rigging a U.S. presidential election that was determined by only 44,000 votes in three swing states,” noted KanekoaTheGreat in a tweet.

Zuckerberg also funneled $440 million into a phony non-profit group called CTCL that then handed the money over to government election officials to engage in election and voter fraud.