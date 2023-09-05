CIA Ties to Ukrainian Nazi Operatives During Jan 6 Exposed in Bombshell Video

Ukrainian Nazis were secretly invited by US intelligence agencies to participate in the Jan 6 riot to incite violence, which was then covered up by the CIA and FBI.

This bombshell revelation, combined with a recent rally by ADL-funded neo-Nazis, points to a disturbing plot by the U.S. intelligence agencies to derail Trump and his movement, journalist Laura Loomer reported.

Loomer had been covering a Biden-supporting neo-Nazi group protesting in Orlando, Florida over the weekend, revealing their ties to the Ukrainian neo-Nazi militia Azov Battalion and to the CIA.

WATCH: Here is another video of Florida Nazi Kent “Boneface” McLellan saying the CIA helped him get to Ukraine years ago to fight alongside “Right Sector”, a Ukrainian Neo Nazi group that was propped up by the CIA in an effort to combat Russia.



He was one of the Nazis I spotted… pic.twitter.com/Rj4s9vnTM4 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 3, 2023

Infowars.com reports: Loomer then laid out on X how the neo-Nazi groups demonstrating in Florida to discredit conservatives are actually part of an ongoing years-long intelligence operation.

Loomer recently spoke to J6 Defendant Jacob Chansley aka “Q-Shaman”, who revealed the FBI questioned him over a photo of him with “a known Ukrainian spy” taken at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“I personally spoke to Jacob, and he confirmed to me that the FBI told him during an interview with him and his lawyer that the person he was pictured with at the Capitol on Jan 6th was in fact ‘a known Ukrainian spy’. The FBI asked Jacob Chansley if he knew the Ukrainian spy. Jacob didn’t know who he was, and said the man approached him and asked for a photo,” Loomer wrote Sunday on X.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: 🚨🚨🚨



Now that I have exposed Ukrainian Nazis working with the CIA and FBI, let me show you how this isn’t a one time thing, and let me show you how our government is working with Ukrainian neo Nazis to instigate conflict in America and recruit for White… https://t.co/LcPsWQ3L8Y pic.twitter.com/k2uGPEoUwu — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 4, 2023

. @LauraLoomer is correct!

I think she is onto something BIG here!

Thank you Laura for exposing this when no-one else in the Mockingbird Media would touch it!

Why aren't we asking the same questions Laura is considering Nazis were rallying in Florida?

Especially considering that… https://t.co/dAslyYIqw4 — Jake Angeli-Chansley (@AmericaShaman) September 4, 2023

“The FBI knew of a Ukrainian spy outside of the US Capitol on J6, and yet this was NEVER reported or even mentioned to the J6 Committee. This same Ukrainian spy who was identified by the FBI has been identified via facial recognition technology as Sergai Dybynyn, a neo-nazi who works in Ukraine,” she said.

This same Ukrainian spy Dybynyn has also been pictured with the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) in Ukraine in 2016.

. @LauraLoomer this is John McCain's tweet in December of 2016



Do you see what I see?



What was McCain doing putting his hands on the shoulders of a man that the FBI told me was a Ukrainian spy?



And why was this man in DC on J6 5 years after this photo was taken? https://t.co/jlmZRW6l1L — Jake Angeli-Chansley (@AmericaShaman) September 4, 2023

In other words, the FBI was aware of foreign penetration of the Capitol by Ukraine during the Jan 6 protest to foment violence yet concealed this information from the public and took no action against the foreign spies.

Which begs the question, why is the FBI and CIA hiding this bombshell information?

Loomer believes she found the answer.

“The CIA is funding a color revolution in the United States via Ukrainian Nazis and American Nazis who are being recruited by the CIA and FBI to fight overseas in the Azov Battalion and then come back to the US to instigate Nazi political movements in a psyop intended to make right wingers look bad,” she reported.

This is massive. You all need to read this.



I have exclusively confirmed that the FBI identified Ukrainian operatives and Neo Nazis who were at the US Capitol on J6 and even questioned J6ers about these Ukrainian spies during interviews with the FBI.



During their private… https://t.co/dmWgtC8bh6 pic.twitter.com/4Zrvm93Q9H — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 4, 2023

“The reality is, these people are Democrats and Biden supporters and the FBI has been hiding the fact that Ukrainian operatives penetrated the US Capitol on J6 and they have been hiding the fact that they are working with Ukrainian Nazis to instigate violence to subvert the US Government, including actions to impeach President Trump, instigate violence at Charlottesville which was used as Biden’s reason for running for President against Trump, and to stage violence at the Capitol on J6.”

Loomer tied that revelation back to the Ukrainian fed-connected neo-Nazis who were “demonstrating” in Florida over the weekend.

“Now the FBI and CIA are using Ukrainian Nazis to instigate racial division in the US during an election year so that Neo Nazi marches pop up in red states when voters are deciding who to vote for ahead of 2024,” Loomer noted.

Here is footage of one of the Biden-supporting Fed Nazis using a bullhorn with an Infowars bumper sticker.

Another DeSantis rally in front of Disney. https://t.co/lecNBwAgq6 — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) September 2, 2023

“This is a CIA funded domestic terror operation intended to interfere in the U.S. Election and to make sure Donald Trump is never allowed to be President ever again,” Loomer added.

This report exposes another leg in the left’s unconventional warfare strategy against former President Donald Trump and his supporters, who have resorted to weaponizing the justice system to indict him on spurious charges and imprison his supporters who entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021 (except for the Ukrainian spies).

Democrats have also begun looking into stripping Trump off the ballot using the 14th Amendment as their indictments against the former president backfires politically.

As former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile admitted on Sunday, Trump’s movement is so powerful that the “old political rules” can’t be used to defeat him in 2024.

“Anyone who thinks you can apply the old political rules to try to defeat this candidate based on ‘he’s scary, he’s ugly’, whatever you might want to call it — this is a movement,” she said.