CDC Finally Admit That Vaccinated Are Now More Susceptible to COVID Than Unvaxxed

The CDC has finally admitted what independent researchers have known since the mRNA jabs were rolled out: vaccinated people are at far higher risk of infection from new variants of the virus than the unvaccinated population.

The CDC quietly made the bombshell admission in an update on its guidance regarding newly emerging variants of Covid-19.

The news comes as the Biden administration continue prepare to bring back full Covid lockdowns, masking, and strict vaccine mandates as the 2024 election looms. In its notice, the CDC admit that people who have received one or more mRNA jabs are far more likely to catch the new variant than their unvaccinated counterparts.

The CDC states that the new variant “may be more capable of causing infection in people who have previously had COVID-19 or who have received COVID-19 vaccines.”

Slaynews.com reports: The admission is a major blow to the “safe and effective” propagandists who pressured the public to take the shots.

The news is especially significant for those who have suffered serious side effects, or even died, from the shots.

Since the rollout of the shots, reports of sudden deaths, blood clots, heart complications, and other major complications have been soaring.

And, according to the CDC, who previously claimed that questioning the safety of the shots is “disinformation,” vaxxed Americans are now at an increased risk of infection.

Yet, despite the acknowledgment from the CDC, the federal agency is still pushing for the public to get vaccinated.

The CDC insists that the new 2024 election vaccines will definitely do their job when they’re rolled out later this month.

“This updated vaccine will be effective at reducing severe disease and hospitalization,” the CDC claims.

Alarmingly, the CDC makes this claim while simultaneously stating that “scientists are [still] evaluating the effectiveness of the forthcoming, updated COVID-19 vaccine.”

The CDC’s risk assessment states:

Based on what CDC knows now, existing tests used to detect and medications used to treat COVID-19 appear to be effective with this variant. BA.2.86 may be more capable of causing infection in people who have previously had COVID-19 or who have received COVID-19 vaccines. Scientists are evaluating the effectiveness of the forthcoming, updated COVID-19 vaccine. CDC’s current assessment is that this updated vaccine will be effective at reducing severe disease and hospitalization. At this point, there is no evidence that this variant is causing more severe illness. That assessment may change as additional scientific data are developed. CDC will share more as we know more… …updated vaccines will be available as early as mid-September at your local pharmacy or doctor’s office.

The CDC’s admission comes just a month after the Cleveland Clinic released the results of a study that showed that a higher number of COVID-19 vaccine doses received increases the risk of infection with COVID-19.

The study was published at Open Forum Infectious Diseases (OFID), wherein the studies are fully peer-reviewed.

The research, conducted with a large sample size within the healthcare system, capitalized on the early recognition of the need to maintain an effective workforce during the pandemic.

Despite concerns, this round of Covid shots is being rushed to market without proper testing as previous versions were.

However, as Slay News reported, new documents have just been unsealed that expose Pfizer’s testing practices for prior mRNA injections.

Pfizer tested its Covid “boosters” on fewer than two dozen people before Democrat President Joe Biden’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the mRNA shots for full public use, explosive unsealed documents have revealed.

Political watchdog group Judicial Watch forced the unsealing of the documents through legal efforts.

The organization has now published a batch of those documents to expose Pfizer’s far-from-rigorous testing practices.

According to the documents, Pfizer only tested the safety and efficacy of its Covid vaccine booster on 23 people in 2021 before putting in a request with the FDA to approve the shots for nationwide public use.

Biden’s FDA immediately approved the Covid booster shot and pushed it out to the public at the end of September 2021.

“The participants included 11 people aged 18 to 55 and 12 people aged 65 to 85,” Judicial Watch reported.

“Of the younger group, there were nine females and two males; eight of whom were white, one was black and two were Asian.

“Of the older group, six were female, six were males, and all were white.”

8.9 million people across America were injected with Covid boosters within just three weeks of the FDA’s approval of the shots.