Barack Obama’s Ex-Boyfriend Admits He Was ‘Prime Suspect’ in Gay Serial Killer Case

In the early 2000s, there was a string of execution style murders in a large Midwestern city. The cases were never “solved.”

At the time, the media reported that the police had no suspects and the victims were all gay black men. They were mostly middle-class professionals, some of them with a wife and children at home.

The victims had one other thing in common. They were all members of the same social circle. A social circle that included a young fast-rising political star.

In reality, the police did have a suspect. The problem for them was, the suspect was the fast-rising young political star. The young politician had very powerful people behind him who were clearing the path for him to run for the highest office in the land.

The politician was never charged, let alone questioned by police. And the media chose to never speak about it again.

If the mainstream media aren’t going to do their job and report on the news, we are going to have to do it for them.

Barack Obama was selected to be president by the globalist elite, so it should come as no surprise that the mainstream media have been protecting him and covering up his scandals throughout his entire career.

As a result, Obama was allowed to be the fakest president in history, with a media that fawned over his every word, with only the occasional dropped hint regarding the truth about the president’s double life.

But in 2023, there are enough people in the world who have woken up to the truth about the globalist elite, and they are now demanding the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Back in 2008, Larry Sinclair said he had no desire to come forward and talk about the sordid activities he got up to with Obama and other Chicago men in the early 2000s. But he felt he simply had to warn the world about this man who was running for president.

Why? Because the rest of the gay men in Obama’s close knit social group had begun dying in very suspicious circumstances.

Obama was a member of Jeremiah Wright’s Trinity Church for 20 years. Wright was briefly the subject of controversy in 2008 when ABC News revealed his anti-American sermons included instructions for black Americans to stop signing God Bless America, and start singing God Damn America.

Let’s face it, it isn’t hard to imagine Barack Obama singing God Damn America with one hand on his heart, while making eyes with homosexual men. After all, this is the man who told an ex-girlfriend that he dreamed of making love to men daily.

But ABC should have investigated further, because independent journalists spoke to several well-placed sources in Chicago’s gay community, as well as political sources in the city, who reported that Wright was essentially running a matchmaking service for gay married black professional members of the church, including businessmen, lawyers and politicians.

By all accounts, the young Barack Obama had a very active social life. The kind of social life he and his elite handlers didn’t want America knowing about when he was running for president in 2008.

That’s when gay men with intimate connections to Barack Obama began dropping dead.

Three homosexual members of Obama’s Trinity Church conveniently died within six weeks of each other when Obama was running for president.

Larry Bland was murdered execution style on November 17, 2007.

Nate Spencer supposedly died of various exotic illnesses including HIV.

And Donald Young was murdered execution style on December 24, 2007.

Larry Sinclair wasn’t the only one who pointed the finger of blame at Obama.

Young’s mother spoke out about her suspicions that her son was murdered to protect Obama’s reputation and assure his political future as president, but she was quickly silenced by the establishment.

But it gets even worse. The charges laid against Obama don’t stop at sex, drugs, and murder. It appears the liberal golden boy, handpicked by the elite, became even darker as he gained more power.

There is more than enough evidence to suggest that Obama, who was handpicked by the globalist elite to serve as US president, is not the kind of man who should be left in the same room with young children.

Let’s review what we know.

WikiLeaks emails revealed that Obama spent a fortune ordering so-called “hot dogs” to the White House for a private party during his presidency.

“I think Obama spent about $65,000 of the tax-payers money flying in pizza/dogs from Chicago for a private party at the White House not long ago, assume we are using the same channels?” Stratfor employee Fred Burton wrote in an email posted to WikiLeaks’ The Global Intelligence Files.

Which is very strange considering outside food is not allowed to be bought into the White House. When visiting chefs cook there, they can’t bring pre-prepared sauces, as all ingredients must be obtained by the kitchen staff through secret and secure sources.

So why was Obama personally ordering pizza and hot dogs, and why were they so goddamned expensive?

According to the FBI, pizza is code for young girls, hot dogs for young boys. And they don’t come cheap.

Democrats and the mainstream media worked overtime on damage limitation after Obama was exposed ordering items on the FBI’s list of pedophile code words.

As you may have guessed, there are no publicly available images or information about this hotdog and pizza party.

Should we be surprised? This is the man who, in one of his last acts as president, took the opportunity to remove 500,000 pedophiles from the background check database.

The People’s Voice busted open the Obama story months ago, exposing the former president’s hidden Pizzagate connections. The viral report caused a scandal, with liberal news outlets threatening us with fact checks and blacklisting on social media networks, but we held strong and stood behind our reporting.

Why? Because it is important.

As a consequence, a series of whistleblowers, from the politics and entertainment industry, have come forward with information and evidence linking many of the most powerful figures in America, including Obama, to the worst crimes imaginable – crimes against our children.

The globalist elite get off on hiding in plain sight, which is the only way to understand why Obama also also publicly exchanged a children’s friendship bracelet with a pedophilia-themed pizza charm on it with the then-vice president Joe Biden.

According to the mainstream media, two men sharing a bracelet – which was later confirmed by the FBI to contain pedophilia symbols – is completely normal.

They also claim that Biden’s daughter Ashley’s teenage diary, which outs her father as a predatory pedophile, is nothing to get hot and bothered about.

For years the Obamas were granted a free pass by the press who considered them to be an untouchable golden couple. During this period, the Obamas were doing their worst from within the White House, dividing the nation, and selling America out to the global elite.

But the tide has turned and we are determined to expose the Obamas as the frauds and criminals they are.

Now the Obamas are cleaning house, attempting to cover their tracks as independent investigators continue to expose their crimes and cover ups.

