Klaus Schwab’s Globalist Mentor Henry Kissinger Admits His Life’s Work Has Been ‘Grave Mistake’

Henry Kissinger, the 100-year-old globalist titan and long-term mentor of Klaus Schwab has admitted that his life’s work has been a “grave mistake” and globalist policies are destroying Western nations and making the world a worse place.

Speaking to Politico, longtime kingpin of the globalist movement Henry Kissinger walked back his previous position on the importance of open borders in Western nations and said that recent history showed nations had gone too far.

Kissinger said: “It was a grave mistake to let in so many people of totally different culture and religion and concepts, because it creates a pressure group inside each country that does that”.

Europe should give “unconditional political support for Israeli action” now the terrorist attack has happened, Kissinger continued, and not least because in his view European states have a vested interest in making sure no precedent is set for raids and mass taking of hostages from Western nations is set. He concluded: “Israel must vindicate its sovereignty in that area, and that it cannot permit Gaza to return to a state where it could emerge, take thousands or a large number hostage, kill thousands, and then live in that condition side-by-side with Israel.

“I would say every European nation has the same interest because the same attitude might erupt in the direction of Europe.”

In 2015 Kissinger was a co-signatory of a letter to Congress demanding the borders be kept open to Syrian and Iraqi migrants in the wake of the deadly Paris terror attacks. The letter said to do otherwise would “be contrary to our nation’s traditions of openness and inclusivity, and would undermine our core objective of combating terrorism”, because admitting Muslim migrants is a way to defeat ISIS.

It continued: “Categorically refusing to take [Muslim migrants] only feeds the narrative of ISIS that there is a war between Islam and the West, that Muslims are not welcome in the United States and Europe, and that the ISIS caliphate is their true home. We must make clear that the United States rejects this worldview”.