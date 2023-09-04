ADL Caught Organizing Fake Nazi Protest in Florida

The Anti Defamation League (ADL) has been caught organizing a fake “Nazi” protest in Florida, just in time for election season.

A group of masked red-clad, “white supremacists” were seen marching the streets of Florida on Saturday, yelling obscene racial slurs at passers by.

Shortly after the bizarre protest, internet sleuths discovered that one of the “Nazis” who marched in Florida was actually a Ukrainian soldier who had somehow found his way to America. Coincidentally, he is also linked to the CIA.

According to investigative journalist Laura Loomer:

Kent ” Boneface” McLellan was arrested by the FBI in Florida for domestic terrorism in May of 2012. The FBI said he and others were “preparing a terrorist act against national minorities in Florida.” He then fled to Ukraine to join Right Sector (a creation of the CIA) in 2014. In 2022, he returned to Ukraine and was reportedly deported. Now he’s back in Florida where he’s active in the local Nazi scene. Yesterday he was on I-4 with a group of Nazis who were saying they support Joe Biden while they were waving swastika flags and shouting slurs at me because I am Jewish. There is no way you get away with all of that after being arrested by the FBI for domestic terrorism, and there’s no way you get away with traveling to Ukraine to fight in a foreign war as an American Citizen defected mercenary unless you are some type of FBI or CIA informant.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Sunday, Loomer scooped another one of these spooks, identifying John Minadeo as the leader of the GDL (Goyim Defense League), and, as it turns out, he is also apparently tied to another shady, powerful 3-letter group, the Anti-defamation League (ADL).

The pro-Jewish organization even has an entire page in their “glossary of extremism” devoted to Minadeo’s “Nazi” circus act, using it as a prime example of white supremacy being “on the rise.” Conveniently for the ADL, and the agenda they are pushing, Minadeo has no shortage of funding to “travel all over the country and the world,” according to Loomer, performing for his handlers and re-enforcing the narrative that Nazis are hiding under every rock.

Who is paying his bills?

Loomer wonders the same question:

“Who is paying this failed rapper to live a life as a Nazi? He was given money to fly to Poland and he was arrested for waving Nazi symbols at Auschwitz. He travels all over the country and the world doing these things. Who pays him? Coincidentally, the @ADL has an entire page on their website about Minadeo. Are they funding him?”

Turns out Jon Minadeo, the Nazi leader of Goyim Defense League goes around calling people the N word and harasses Jews in public, is just a scorned failed rapper who decided to become a Nazi when his rap career failed.



When he was trying to be a rapper, he went by the name… https://t.co/POEs47P17o pic.twitter.com/pgxgLpGceR — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 3, 2023

Obviously, Minadeo is a scumbag, and likely a schill for his FED/ADL handlers, but it doesn’t stop there, he seems to be a child predator as well.

Loomer also uncovered a video of Minadeo using the online video chat service Omegle to recruit minors to his “GDL” movement. In it, he attempts to convince an underage girl to get a swastika tattoo, lifting his shirt to show his.

Another clip shows him speaking with a boy whom he calls “so cute” and “gorgeous.”

As Loomer puts it, “This is predatory behavior”:

Not only is Jon Minadeo, the leader of the Nazi group “Goyim Defense League” (GDL) a failed rapper, but he could very well be a child predator as well.



Here is a video of him using @omegleReplies to communicate with a minor. In the video, he tells the underage girl that she… pic.twitter.com/3RC2t5iA12 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 3, 2023

So here’s Jon Minadeo from the Goyim Defense League creeping on a young, teenage boy on Omeagle.

pic.twitter.com/IAlDYJIvjF https://t.co/BMiBftNCD2 — Isaac (@ZakiShoshan) September 3, 2023

The current banana republic regime will stop at nothing to divide, distract, and deceive the American people they are defrauding and committing treason against. As usual, “Nazis” are an effective tactic for all 3.