European Union Threatens To ‘Punish Hungary’ for Banning Pro-Pedophilia Propaganda in Schools

The European Union has vowed to punish Hungary and strip mothers and fathers of their parental rights after the Hungarian government passed a law banning pro-pedophilia propaganda from being taught in schools.

Hungary’s “Child Protection Law” has led to a legal case against the country, with more than a dozen left-wing European Union countries joining the fight to protest the passage of this law to protect children from the state sexualizing them.

Rairfoundation.com reports: The European Commission, the governing body that brought forth the legal proceedings, has said that the Hungarian law “violates EU law, fundamental rights, and EU values.” Countries controlled by hard-left governments, including France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Spain, and Sweden, are joining the case against Hungary.

The left-wing-controlled countries are fighting to strip Hungarian parents of their rights while falsely accusing the Hungarian government of adopting discriminatory, homophobic laws. The new law enacted various anti-child abuse and anti-pedophile measures, including a ban on institutions promoting transgenderism and homosexuality to children under 18 years of age.

Critics argue that the law will restrict the rights of the LGBTQ community and violate their freedom of expression. However, supporters argue that the law is designed to protect the rights of parents and their children. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government has emphasized that education in schools must not conflict with the will of parents and that they have the right to decide how issues of sexuality are discussed with their children.

Last year the Prime Minister released a statement reiterating the bill’s objectives, “education in schools must not conflict with the will of parents; it must at most be supplementary, its form and content must be clearly defined, and it must be subject to parental consent.” Furthermore, “parents also rightly expect that on platforms used by our children, pornography, sexuality for its own sake, homosexuality and gender reassignment programs should not be available.”

PM Orbán was clear that no one in Hungary will ever dictate how adults choose to live their lives, “the Hungarian law does not apply to the lives, sexual identity or practices of adults over the age of 18 — nor to how adults wish to express or present themselves publicly.” Furthermore, “a free adult should not have to give an account of his life in front of any secular authority — only before God when the time comes.”

In a recent interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Political Director, Balazs Orban, spoke out against the EU’s legal proceedings, saying Hungarians voted to say no to “gender propaganda.” “In 2021, when we in Hungary started to realize that something was coming. It’s like a storm that is coming. Woke ideology or LGBTQ propaganda is arriving in Hungary, to schools through media and through NGOs. And, you know, you can imagine how a grassroots, normal Hungarian citizen reacted to that,” he said to Tucker Carlson. “We don’t have the word ‘woke’ in Hungarian. So people were asking, what are you talking about? ‘Woke?’ Is that the French magazine or what? But then they started to realize that this is, you know, something serious.”

Balazs Orban added that nearly 4 million Hungarians voted in favor of the law and sent a clear message that they wanted to “ban transgenderism and LGBTQ propaganda for minors.” He said the EU countries’ efforts to protest the bill are a “legal persecution” of Hungary. “The Brusselian Deep State, it’s very similar to the DC one. It started a legal persecution against Hungary, which is backed by many Western European countries. Eastern European countries think differently, but there is an ongoing political and legal cold war,” he told host Tucker Carlson.

Balazs Orban said his government would not back down and that the Hungarian people are “behind us.” “This is their expectation. My job is not to be popular among the Brusselian elites. But to represent the interests of my people in Brussels. This is why we have no other chance than just to take the battle,” he explained. “This is what Hungarians want. It’s out of [the] question. And if the media, the state, and the big powers are against you, your only backing is the support of the people. We are very grateful for that. And we have to serve them.”

Watch Balazs Orban’s April 19, 2023, interview with Tucker Carlson: