Fauci Branded A ‘Fraud’ After He Admits There’s A Lack Of Evidence To Show Mask Mandates Stopped The Pandemic

President Biden’s former ‘covid czar’ Dr Anthony Fauci has been branded a ‘fraud’ and a ‘liar’ after he admitted that there is now a lack of evidence to suggest wearing face masks helped stop the spread of Covid..

The former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who retired from public service last year, was blasted over the weekend after he said that data showing that masks worked is ‘less strong now’ but wants us to cover-up anyway as cases spike.

Some have accused him of ‘more subterfuge’ after he continued to urge Americans to cover up as covid cases are said to be spiking once more.

Other said he was ‘smoked’ as more statistics and research is done on the wearing of face masks during the pandemic.

Fauci admits that masks don’t work for the public at large but still absurdly claims masks work on an individual basis. More subterfuge. pic.twitter.com/UcjOa8flkr — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 3, 2023

Fauci confronted with most definitive data analysis possible that masks make ZERO difference against Covid. Not a little, not slight- Zero. And he just mutters some numerical illiteracy bullshit about “individual protection.” He’s a fraud and a liar

pic.twitter.com/ovHsqEL85H — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 3, 2023

Fauci now says that mask mandates did not stop the spread.



Perhaps we didn’t know that in 2020, but we certainly knew it in 2022, when toddlers were still being forcibly masked.



These children deserve an apology.



pic.twitter.com/Y1DRbJ6qXq — Justin Spiro, LCSW (@Jusrangers) September 3, 2023

Wow Fauci is SMOKED on masks and he has zero comeback.



pic.twitter.com/R0KrXbOHD7 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) September 3, 2023

I honestly don't get the outrage at Dr. Fauci.



His recommendations are his recommendations. Science and medicine change. For example:



Did you know that in the late 1800s, milk was believed to be a good substitute for blood so people received milk transfusions?



In the 1920s… pic.twitter.com/4XiJZXtXPV — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 3, 2023

‘When you’re talking about the effect on the epidemic or the pandemic as a whole, the data are less strong,’ Fauci admitted to CNN’s Michael Smerconish.

‘But there are other studies that show at an individual level, for individuals,’ they might be protective, he said.

The former health chief was responding to questions about a study by Tom Jefferson, a senior associate tutor at Oxford University, whose research concluded ‘there is just no evidence that they – masks – make any difference. Full stop.’

Social media users exploded at the findings and Fauci’s response, branding him full of ‘bullsh*t’.

‘Fauci admits that masks don’t work for the public at large but still absurdly claims masks work on an individual basis. More subterfuge,’ wrote Senator Rand Paul.

Conservative political commentator Buck Sexton went further branding Fauci a ‘fraud and a liar.’

‘Fauci confronted with most definitive data analysis possible that masks make ZERO difference against Covid. Not a little, not slight- Zero. And he just mutters some numerical illiteracy bulls it about ‘individual protection.’ He’s a fraud and a liar.’

Conservative political commentator Liz Wheeler was also direct in her criticism of the doctor and his poor interview performance.

‘Wow Fauci is SMOKED on masks and he has zero comeback,’ she wrote.

‘Fauci now says that mask mandates did not stop the spread. Perhaps we didn’t know that in 2020, but we certainly knew it in 2022, when toddlers were still being forcibly masked. These children deserve an apology,’ school social worker Justin Spiro wrote.

Some were more forgiving of the former top doctor’s flip-flopping on the issue.

‘His recommendations are his recommendations. Science and medicine change. No, Dr. Fauci didn’t get everything right, but neither did others,’ wrote Ed Krassenstein online.

Fauci’s admission is a far cry from his early-pandemic steadfastness that mask mandates were going to curb the spike in cases.