Teaching Assistant Filmed Himself Sexually Abusing Baby & Bragged About It Online

A teaching assistant who filmed and phographed himself sexually abusing a baby before sharing the disgusting images with other pedophiles online, has been jailed for 24 years.

Swansea Crown Court heard how 25 year old Tommy Allington had subjected the infant to a sustained campaign of sexual assaults and rape which only came to light when police investigating the uploading of indecent photos to Instagram found a secret phone he had hidden in the attic of his house

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Mail Online reports: Allington had downloaded more than 1,500 images of children being sexually abused. He also shot his own videos and photos of himself assaulting the child, which allowed detectives to identify the little boy who was being harmed.

Detectives found he had uploaded the pictures of himself abusing his young victim online – ‘boasting’ to likeminded people about his action.

He had shared the pictures on the messaging app Telegram to fellow paedophiles and discussed the sexual abuse under the username AngelBoy.

In some of the disturbing conversations, Allington and his contacts discussed the advantages of abusing children when they are babies as they are unable to say anything or tell anyone about what was happening to them.

Detectives identified the young boy and contacted his parents. The mother identified her son as the child in the pictures and videos.

The judge gave Allington an extended sentence as a dangerous offender as she had concerns about the risk he posed to children and would continue to present once released from prison.

Robin Rouch, prosecuting, said police searched Allington’s home in the Penlan area of Swansea in April after indecent images online were linked to the defendant.

A number of devices were seized and examined in the initial search but nothing was found on them.

It was only when the attic of the property was searched that officers uncovered a further mobile.

The prosecutor said once the defendant realised the phone in the loft had been found his demeanor changed and he became ‘flustered’.

Of the more than 1,500 indecent images uncovered, 252 were classified as category A – the most extreme child abuse.

Harrowing statements of the parents of the youngster were read to the court, describing the devastating impact Allington’s abuse had caused.

They expressed concerns about what the long-term impact on their son might be.

The father told of how he no longer trusts anyone and how his young son sometimes appears to go into a ‘trance’.

The child’s mother said her world had ‘fallen apart’ and the family had been destroyed by Allington.

Allington, of Heol Cadifor, Penlan, Swansea, had previously pleaded guilty to a total of 17 counts of child rape, sexual assault, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, possessing indecent images of children, distributing indecent images of children, and possessing prohibited images when he appeared in the dock for sentencing.

His offending is unconnected to his work in schools.