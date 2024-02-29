Trudeau Panics As Arrest Warrants Issued Against WEF Young Global Leaders

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned that independent media outlets represent a threat to the WEF’s Great Reset agenda that the global elites are working so hard to implement.

This is a huge problem for Trudeau personally because he understands that that his days as a free man are numbered and when the global elite fail and the WEF falls, he will be held to account for his various crimes.

According to the son of a WEF co-founder, Pascal Najadi, key figures are cooperating with prosecutors in the crimes against humanity case against the global elite and their diplomatic immunity is about to be revoked.

With mass arrests on the horizon, no wonder Trudeau has become more desperate and erratic than ever before.

Trudeau would be forgiven for thinking he’s had the year from hell. Cratering poll numbers in Canada have followed a series of deeply unpopular authoritarian moves by his Liberal government, including freezing bank accounts and using unconstitutional powers to trample on patriotic Canadians expressing their right to protest his tyrannical Covid mandates.

Then Trudeau’s wife left him for reasons not dissimilar to the reason Melinda Gates chose to divorce Bill.

That’s right, Justin had been fraternizing with pedophiles again. Why did everybody hear about Melinda Gates’ version of events but nobody heard what Sophie Trudeau had to say?

Because Justin has been following in the authoritarian footsteps of his biological father, Fidel Castro, by muzzling the Canadian press and eliminating freedom of speech in the once proud democratic nation to our north.

With the people rising up against him and prosecutors circling, Trudeau has never been so desperate. And it shows. Earlier this week he tried to blame everything on conspiracy theorists while pining for the days when Canada only had one or two TV stations that could be completely controlled by the government.

How about this for a “common understanding of things…”

Trudeau’s crimes are an open secret at this point.

The entire Canadian political and media establishment know the truth about the crimes from Trudeau’s past.

The global elite placed Trudeau into a position of power because he could be blackmailed. His own brother told us that.

The globalist elite have made the last three years hell for the majority but we have held strong, maintained our dignity, and exposed their lies, one by one.

But we the people are only just getting started.

Meet Pascal Najadi, the son of Hussein Najadi, a banker who founded the World Economic Forum with Klaus Schwab in 1971 before quitting 10 years later because he could not in good conscience work towards the goal of eliminating more than 90 percent of humanity as part of Schwab’s obsessive depopulation agenda.

Pascal Najadi is now cooperating with prosecutors who are building a case against Schwab and the WEF, handing over his father’s documents, computers, records and archives.

The younger Najadi has form when it comes to bringing down globalist tyrants. He was the man who launched legal action against the long-standing Swiss Prime Minister Alain Berset for lying about Covid vaccines, leading to his sudden resignation in June last year.

The global elite are terrified their heads are next on the chopping block.

The time has come to hold the elite to account for the crimes and WEF insiders like Najadi are working with prosecutors to build water-tight cases against key figures including Schwab, Gates and Fauci for the upcoming Nuremberg 2.0 trials.

The Covid plandemic and subsequent legal-political maneuvers by the WHO have made it clear. The global elite have entered their endgame to usher in a One World Government.

But we the people are waking up and we are not going to let this happen.

It’s not just Switzerland. Geneva may be the headquarters of the globalist elite, but the crime scene extends around the entire world.

The world is waking up to the truth about the globalist elite and so-called “conspiracy theories” are being exposed as conspiracy facts at an alarming rate. The elite know they cannot continue hiding in plain sight for much longer.

WEF Young Global Leaders including Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand, Emmanuel Macron in France and Justin Trudeau in Canada are shaking in their boots as their crimes are exposed.

