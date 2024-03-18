Second Professional Footballer Collapses With Heart Problems On Live TV In Last 2 Days

Fully vaccinated professional athletes are continuing to drop like flies, with two pro soccer players collapsing suddenly, clutching their hearts, this weekend alone.

According to the mainstream media, which is doing everything it can to downplay these shocking events, the fact that thousands of professional athletes have been struck down with strokes and heart problems since 2001 is nothing but a “coincidence.”

Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhelene Makhaula collapsed on the field on Saturday, leading to panicked scenes involving medical staff desperately attempting to revive the South African star.

The stunned announcer admitted, “World football, unfortunately, has been subject to so many distressing scenes on the pitch over the last few years.”

“It was a shocking moment for all of us. It is one of those situations we see on TV sometimes, but we saw it close,” coach Jose Riveiro said. “Thanks to the doctors and technical assistants. They managed to stabilise him because it was a difficult moment. He is in good hands in hospital and under observation.”

In the past, football players collapsed on the pitch with heart problems no more than once per decade. Now, they are collapsing multiple times per weekend.

On Sunday in the Brazilian top flight, Estudiantes’ Javier Altamirano suffered a seizure and collapsed suddenly in the big match against Boca Juniors, one of Argentina’s biggest clubs.

Mainstream media is attempting to brush these stories under the carpet, but the reaction of Altamirano’s teammates leave no doubt that he was suffering a very serious medical emergency.

In a club statement, Estudiantes said that the Chilean international is in stable condition in hospital undergoing tests.

“Javier Altamirano suffered a seizure,” it said. “He is in hospital under observation and to complete studies. A CT scan was performed, which showed no obvious pathological images. He is stable.”

Professional athletes are supposed to be among the healthiest people on the planet but in the past few years thousands have collapsed with sudden and inexplicable heart conditions.

An ethical media would be highlighting these deaths on the front-pages, putting out all the stops to investigate just what is going on. Instead, the media is now attempting to normalize the phenomenon and convince you that professional athletes having heart attacks is par for the course.