Biden Tells Reporters He “Can’t Go Home”

The US President Joe Biden was spotted on the beach again during his visit to Rehoboth Beach at the weekend.
However, he did take a moment to respond reporters on Monday who wanted to know why he seemed to always be on holiday.
Biden told the press:
“Oh, and by the way, the reason why I’m here today, just for one day – I know you all think I’m on vacation – I’m not! I have no home to go to!”
Yes really!!!
He continued: The Secret Service tore my house up – in a good way to make it secure so I have no place to go so I’m here right now. I’m only here for one day”
One reporter even asked: “Are you homeless? Is that what you’re telling us?”
To which Biden exclaimed: “No! I’m down here for the day because I can’t go home home”
The president said the U.S. Secret Service has been working on his longtime primary residence in Wilmingotn Delwawre to make it more secure “in a good way.”
He has not spent a night in Wilmington in months.
Biden has been on vacation for the majority of August, despite the disaster in Maui, a significant hurricane in Florida, and the fact that he hasn’t visited East Palestine in Ohio AT ALL since there was a toxic calamity there months ago.
Biden claimed he has not had time to go there, despite promising to do so six months ago back in March:
Meanwhile, a new Wall Street Journal poll finds that only 36 percent of registered voters believe Biden is “mentally up for the job” of being president.
