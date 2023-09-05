Biden Tells Reporters He “Can’t Go Home”

The US President Joe Biden was spotted on the beach again during his visit to Rehoboth Beach at the weekend.

However, he did take a moment to respond reporters on Monday who wanted to know why he seemed to always be on holiday.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Biden told the press:

“Oh, and by the way, the reason why I’m here today, just for one day – I know you all think I’m on vacation – I’m not! I have no home to go to!”

Yes really!!!

He continued: The Secret Service tore my house up – in a good way to make it secure so I have no place to go so I’m here right now. I’m only here for one day”

One reporter even asked: “Are you homeless? Is that what you’re telling us?”

To which Biden exclaimed: “No! I’m down here for the day because I can’t go home home”

Biden, who has spent most of the past 30 days on vacation, claims he has no home to go to. He has yet to visit East Palestine and took days to visit Maui. pic.twitter.com/A6bkGBiRWH — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 4, 2023

The president said the U.S. Secret Service has been working on his longtime primary residence in Wilmingotn Delwawre to make it more secure “in a good way.”

He has not spent a night in Wilmington in months.

What the hell asks Infowars:

Biden has been on vacation for the majority of August, despite the disaster in Maui, a significant hurricane in Florida, and the fact that he hasn’t visited East Palestine in Ohio AT ALL since there was a toxic calamity there months ago.

Biden claimed he has not had time to go there, despite promising to do so six months ago back in March:

BIDEN: “I haven’t had the occasion to go to East Palestine. There’s a lot going on.” pic.twitter.com/YfQAt7DoYK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 3, 2023

SIX MONTHS AGO TODAY: Joe Biden promised he would visit East Palestine, Ohio, “at some point.”



He hasn’t said a word about it since.pic.twitter.com/g17jGubvkm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 2, 2023

So what has he been doing?

This mostly:

NEW: Slacker-in-chief Biden keeps up record 40% ‘vacation’ pace despite disasters https://t.co/bxdnRcjNZJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 2, 2023

Here’s how the residents of East Palestine feel about that:

East Palestine residents tear into 'reprehensible' Biden for claiming he's been too busy to visit after the train derailment – and says it shows how 'little' he thinks of devastated community https://t.co/i6W8hLhW4G pic.twitter.com/DR9lm3XCqa — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 4, 2023

Meanwhile, a new Wall Street Journal poll finds that only 36 percent of registered voters believe Biden is “mentally up for the job” of being president.