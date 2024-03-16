Bill Maher Says MAGA Supporters Enjoy ‘Living With Their Head In The Toilet’

March 16, 2024
Supporters of former President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda enjoy “living with their head in the toilet” according to Bill Maher, who told his audience that although Biden’s ratings are extremely low, he’s “not doing a bad job.”

“Biden’s ratings are in the toilet, not because he’s doing such a bad job,” Maher said during the closing monologue on HBO’s Real Talk, “but because a lot of Americans like to live with their head in the toilet.”

Maher also suggested that Americans should vote for Biden because we have “legal weed” and “porn on the phone” in 2024.

“I’ve been thinking a lot lately about a puzzle many are struggling with, why are Biden’s approval ratings so low when things are generally pretty good?” Maher continued.

“Of course, there are problems, America’s a big place, but wages are rising, unemployment is negligible, the stock market is soaring, we somehow brushed off both a Trump presidency and a pandemic.

Yes, inflation persists for a lot of things, but an actual good, nice-sized TV now costs $60. Who gets credit for that?” Maher asked his audience, without explaining why he believes cheap Chinese imported products are good for America.

Maher continued, “We’ve got next-day shipping, stuffed-crust pizza, legal weed, GPS, and porn on the phone, cheer the f*ck up, stop acting like life in America in 2024 is unbearable.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at The People's Voice. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
