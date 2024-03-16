Biden Escalates War on Food As Thousands of Processing Plants Across Rural America Forced to Close

In a major escalation of the global elite’s war against farmers and food, Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency is rolling out a draconian and needless new wastewater rule that is designed to put small and mid-size food processing facilities out of business.

The new rule will centralize US consumer’s access to food, allowing major players including Bill Gates and Tyson Foods, which recently announced its transition to producing insect-based products, to monopolize the vital market and drive the price of products they deem inappropriate – for example, traditional grass-fed beef – to prices out of reach of ordinary consumers.

Earlier this week, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos announced plans to capitalize on the federal government’s move to bankrupt small and mid-sized food processing plants by unveiling plans for a “vast network of lab-grown meat laboratories.”

However, the Biden administration’s plans to centralize food processing is facing opposition in Congress. A large group of US senators and representatives is demanding the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) urgently withdraw the new meat and poultry wastewater proposal, which they state “stands to hamper rural economies and drive small- and mid-sized processing facilities out of business.”

“Given the technical complexity and high costs of wastewater treatment alterations, coupled with the massive expansion of the number of regulated facilities, a 60-day comment period demonstrates EPA is not interested in seeking meaningful input from the regulated industry. As such, we urge EPA to withdraw the rule,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to EPA officials.

“The proposed rule exposes hundreds of operators to a new regulatory regime with significant costs and a disregard of the ramifications on stakeholders … We are concerned the number of potential closures is likely much higher than estimated, and we believe it is irresponsible for EPA to propose regulations that will arbitrarily close plants and eliminate jobs from the rural economy,” they continued.

“The EPA on January 24, 2024 published its proposed changes to the Effluent Limitations Guidelines (ELGs) for Meat and Poultry Products (MPPs). The guidelines apply to wastewater discharged by meat and poultry processors and renderers, as defined in a Clean Water Act program,” the senators revealed in a statement.

“The revisions EPA has put forward consist of three options, impacting between 844 and 1,618 facilities. Currently, MPP ELG guidelines affect just 180 facilities. Per EPA, this proposed regulation could close 16 MPP facilities under Option 1, 22 under Option 2 and 53 under Option 3. MPP processors support rural jobs and are key links in the national food supply chain.”

“The 60-day comment period on the rule closes March 25th. EPA has announced it does not plan to issue an extension. Such a tight window does not give stakeholders adequate time to submit meaningful feedback,” the senators noted.

American Liberty report: In addition to Senators Fischer and Ernst, the letter was signed by U.S. Senators Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), James Risch (R-Idaho), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), James Lankford (R-Okla.), and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

In the House, the letter was led by U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-Kan.). In addition to Representative Mann, the letter was signed by U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson (R- Pa.), Steve Womack (R-Ark.), Austin Scott (R-Ga.), Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Ron Estes (R-Kan.), James Baird (R-Ind.), Pete Stauber (R-Minn.), Dan Meuser (R-Pa.), Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.), Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa), Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), Mary Miller (R-Ill.), Brad Finstad (R-Minn.), Mike Flood (R-Neb.), and Mark Alford (R-Mo.).

The lawmakers are backed in their effort by the American Association of Meat Processors, the North American Renderers Association and the North American Meat Institute.