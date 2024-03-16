Royal Insider: Kate Middleton Was Murdered in ‘Illuminati Blood Sacrifice’

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was murdered in an Illuminati blood sacrifice, according to Princess Diana’s best friend who also revealed the ritual killing had long been been planned as part of the royal family’s dark occult traditions.

The fact that Kate would be offed has been an open secret among the British aristocracy for years, according to Christine Fitzgerald, who claims that just like her friend Princess Diana, Middleton was carefully chosen for the sacrificial role due to her personality and bloodline.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

As the public in Britain and around the world demand the royal family release proof of life, the woman who was once Diana’s best friend is urging the world to wake up to the dark truth about the Luciferian House of Windsor.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, and join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible community, support the channel, and gain access to exclusive and uncensored content.

As Christine Fitzgerald explains, Middleton’s personality and bloodline was perfect for the role of royal ritual sacrifice.

According to palace aides, Kate was always keen to play her role supporting the elite agenda.

It has now been more than 80 days since Middleton was last seen in public. Since then, there have been three purported photos of the Princess of Wales published in the mainstream media.

Unfortunately for the royal family, all three of these photos were quickly proven to be photoshopped fakes.

Think about this for a moment. The first fake photo generated headlines around the world. The royal family understand the level of speculation this caused. Under what possible circumstances would they respond to this uproar by releasing a second fake photo?

…And then a third?

At this point, even CNN-watching normies who think Michelle Obama and Brigitte Macron are paragons of femininity understand that the royal family are not being entirely transparent about what is going on here.

Even Guardian journalists are jumping on the Kate Middleton truther train.

Oh wow. Ok I am now fully on board the Kate Middleton truther train https://t.co/S87dkHNSVE — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) March 10, 2024

Let’s face it. The royal family have been backed into a corner and they are desperately trying to cover up the crime. According to Fitzgerald, the King Charles and the royals understand they cannot repeat the same stunt they pulled with Princess Diana who knew in advance her life was in grave danger.

Times have changed since Diana’s death and the people are waking up. The British crown would not survive another ritual sacrifice performed in front of the press in the streets of one of Europe’s major cities.

Instead, this time the royals had to cover their tracks and pretend everything is fine and the Princess of Wales has not been ritually slaughtered in line with ancient royal occult tradition.

But people are speaking out. Let’s place together the pieces of the puzzle.

According to a palace aide, Kate Middleton was first placed in a medically “induced coma” earlier this year after routine abdominal surgery went badly wrong.

Whose decision was it to place Middleton in a coma? The directive came not from Middleton’s own family but from the royal family, according to Concha Calleja, a full-time royal reporter with contacts in the royal household.

The royal family have reacted furiously to these claims but Calleja is sticking to her version of events, stating that she has confidence in her source.

Spanish journalist Concha Calleja responded after KP denied coma rumors: "I reaffirm what I said…This happens when you touch a nerve, it is annoying. I fully trust my source. What happens is that they feel upset because we have discovered the truth." #katemiddleton pic.twitter.com/NnXiofBec3 — Iri🧜🏼‍♀️ (@littlecrumb4) February 3, 2024

And she is not the only one with information from the inside that backs up Christine Fitzgerald’s claims that Middleton is dead and any future version of the Princess of Wales that we see in public will be a body double employed to keep the British public from opening their eyes, tearing the royals down from their ivory towers and holding them responsible for their crimes.

Even the mainstream media in the UK are in on the open secret about Middleton’s death.

Who decided to put a picture of Prince William and his missing wife beside a headline about missing dead bodies? This is intentional. It’s a subliminal message. A slow reveal. As ever, the mainstream media is mocking the public on behalf of the elite.

This is the front page of tomorrow’s Daily Mail.



Who decided to put a picture of Kate Middleton and Prince William beside a headline about missing dead bodies? This has to be intentional. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fs0ypXTZGl — Cillian (@CilComLFC) March 13, 2024

As the people of the world rise up against the evils of the global elite, they are becoming increasingly desperate to ensure they stay in control and achieve their goals. King Charles and the royal family are no exception.

According to Charles, times have become so desperate the globalists need a “vast military style campaign” to usher in the Luciferian agenda of the WEF.

This should not come as a surprise because Charles has been working to usher in the New World Order his entire life. He is descended from a long line of European tyrants, after all.

According to NPR, Prince Charles said during a 2011 interview, “Transylvania is in my blood. The genealogy shows that I’m descended from Vlad the Impaler, you see.”

In case you need a quick history refresh: During the 1400s, Vlad III – commonly known as Vlad the Impaler or Vlad Dracula – was the Prince of Wallachia (modern day Romania). According to NBC, his father adopted the last name of Dracul (meaning dragon), which meant Vlad’s last name became Dracula, son of the dragon.

Britain now has a monarch who is descended from the tyrant who dipped his bread in the blood of his impaled victims.

So perhaps it’s not surprising Charles has murdered two Princesses of Wales. This, after all, is a man who is close friends with the depraved Klaus Schwab, who is cut from the same degenerate cloth as the friends Charles is used to keeping.

Charles was best friends with Britain’s most notorious pedophile Jimmy Savile, regularly hosting him at royal estates and using him as a sounding board for advice. Charles even asked Savile, who raped hundreds of children over the course of decades in the public eye, to be Prince William’s godfather.

What are the odds of both Charles and Andrew being best friends with the most notorious international pedophiles of their generation?

How many times can these revelations be swatted aside and declared a “coincidence”?

Now that Savile and Mountbatten are dead and Charles’ disgraced brother Andrew has been removed from front-line duties, Charles is dedicating his time to ushering in the globalist vision of the New World Order, with all of the anti-human evil that it entails.

But the evil doesn’t stop there. Those at top of the pyramid cannot leave anything up to chance, and so instead of just relying on money to corrupt and control politicians, leaders, musicians, pundits, and anyone with a big audience, they place compromised pedophiles in positions of high power and perform ritualistic occult killings to their lord and master Baphomet as and when the beast requires fresh blood.

But the people are waking up and demanding the truth.

We now have reports that Middleton’s lawyer has confirmed she is no longer among the living and he will be forced to reveal the truth if the palace continues playing their sick Illuminati games.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing the elite until justice is served for humanity and they are held responsible for their crimes. But we need all the help we can get. Subscribe to the channel and join the People’s Voice Locals community to support the channel, join our amazing team and gain access to exclusive and uncensored content. I hope to see you there.

Watch: