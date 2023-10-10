UK Church School Sacks Teacher For Refusing To Teach “Extreme” LGBT Lessons

A teacher has been sacked from a Church of England school because she refused to teach “extreme” LGBT lessons as part of religious education syllabus.

43 year old Glawdys Leger a teacher at Bishop Justus CofE School in Bromley, south London, was dismissed in May 2022 after refused to teach LGBT material on the religious education syllabus to year seven pupils.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

She could now face being banned from the profession indefinitely after a ‘fitness to practise’ hearing in Coventry is due to start this week.

The Mail Online reports: Ms Leger, who had taught at the school since 2017, said she was ‘treated like a dangerous criminal’ after she shared her belief with students that LGBT practices were sinful and that humans are born either male or female.

She was later reported to the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) following reports she had upset one pupil with her views.

The teacher of 12 years could now face being banned from the profession indefinitely after a ‘fitness to practise’ hearing in Coventry due to start on Monday.

It is thought to be the first time a TRA case against a teacher at a CofE school has progressed to a full hearing.

Ms Leger took particular issue with introducing children to the concept of gender and sexual identities, including pansexual, asexual, intersex and transgender, as well as the promotion of Critical Race Theory and abortion.

The RE teaching syllabus included the suggestion that people could be ‘born in the wrong body’ as well as encouraging students to have ‘allyship’ for queer people.

Teachers were also required to screen a film entitled ‘Fit’ which looks at millennials with protected characteristics.

Ahead of her hearing, Ms Leger said: ‘The impact of what has happened to me has taken a great toll on me. The thought of me losing my career for expressing my Christian beliefs in response to questions from students is heartbreaking.

‘I was treated like a criminal and as though I was a danger for expressing my Christian beliefs.

‘I have great compassion for LGBT people, especially for those suffering from gender confusion. I cannot, however, in good conscience teach or say things I believe are contrary to my faith, for example saying that same sex sexual relationships are good and/or affirming people in their gender confusion.’

She added that the Christian aspects at Bishop Justus were ‘just for show’ and that political and ethical beliefs contrary to religious practice were being promoted without the knowledge of parents.

A spokesman for the Aquinas Church of England Education Trust said: ‘Delivering a high-quality education and supporting the wellbeing of students is our top priority.