Biden Read Directly From Script During Meeting With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

October 19, 2023 Niamh Harris News, World 0
Biden and Netanyahu
US president Joe Biden flew to the Middle East on Wednesday to meet with leaders, just as the Hamas-Israeli conflict escalated.

During his press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden, embarrassingly, read directly from previously prepared note cards.

He came across as too feeble to think and speak for himself as he bumbled through his script in front of the press.

The spectacle will surely raise fresh questions about the US leader’s mental state.

