Heroic RFK Jr. Vows To End WEF’s Net Zero Depopulation Agenda

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has vowed to end the World Economic Forum’s ‘Net Zero’ depopulation plan for America.

During a town hall event in New York City on Thursday, Kennedy promised that if he becomes President he will end Biden’s green agenda and sever ties with globalist organizations such as the WEF who are hellbent on destroying the country.

Kennedy also took aim at Big Pharma and vowed to end their stranglehold on America.

“I’m running against the entire infrastructure, including the intelligence agencies, including big agriculture, including the big pharmaceutical companies, and the media who is either aligned with the DNC or largely dependent on pharmaceutical advertising,” he declared.

“And they know that on day one, I am signing an executive order banning pharmaceutical advertising,” he announced to cheers from the audience.

“They will never support me.”

“They’re always going to be against me because I’m going to cost them money.”

Kennedy also pledged to return the USA to the Gold Standard, continuing the work is uncle, President John F. Kennedy, started.

“My uncle…recognized that fiat currency was the currency of war…”

“I’m going to issue a series of treasury notes that are rooted in base currency, including bitcoin, silver, gold, platinum, and other base currencies, at least partially, so that Americans will have an option of buying T-bills and attaining assets that are rooted to base currency so that they’re more of a hedge against inflation and that will inject discipline into the market.”

He also addressed far-left New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ disastrous response to the migrant crisis.

Kennedy pointed out that almost all border crossers do not have asylum claims, including some of the 100,000 migrants who have arrived in New York City.

Kennedy was asked by an audience member about his plan to handle the migrants already in the United States if elected president.

Kennedy began by recalling his own trip to the southern border in Arizona earlier this year.

“This is a huge, heartbreaking humanitarian crisis,” he began.

“And because I watched them come over the border.”

“I watched in a two-hour period, 300 people come over the border.”

“Only two of the families I watched that night between two to four in the morning were from Latin America.”

Some audience members expressed concerns that the Democrat establishment would try to stop Kennedy from advancing in the primary.

“I think we really need maverick voices, I suspect the Democratic Party will really try to crush and destroy him, as they did with Bernie Sanders, and as they did with Tulsi [Gabbard],” a Democrat voter name Sare told Fox News.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

“I would hope he ends up running as an independent ultimately.”

“I think the nation is weary of war, which is probably why Kennedy is the leading Democratic candidate and Trump is the Republican candidate,” she said.

“I think the number one issue is avoiding thermonuclear war.”

“I think we’re much closer than people realize.”

“I don’t think the Biden administration has a clue what they’re doing.”

“They’re unbelievably arrogant and ignorant.”