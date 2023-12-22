CCP Caught Funding Climate Change Groups To Propagandize Americans and Destroy Economy

A trail of financial transactions has uncovered cash flows from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) into the United States, rewarding green agenda groups for pushing propaganda in the US and fueling efforts to address the so-called “climate crisis.”

Financial records expose millions of dollars channeling from the CCP into US initiatives and climate advocacy groups focused on combating climate change by propagandizing Americans and pushing for radical political action in the US.

The documents disclose substantial investments by the Chinese dictatorship in green agenda groups actively lobbying the U.S. federal government to align with the ludicrous “Net Zero” standard demanded by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF). Orchestrating these efforts in the U.S. is an organization called the Energy Foundation.

While the Energy Foundation operates from San Francisco, California, and outwardly presents itself as an American organization, it is effectively managed by CCP officials in China. The organization concentrates its efforts on pressuring President Joe Biden’s administration to commit to ending fossil fuel usage and transitioning to “green” or renewable alternatives.

Economists warn the sudden transition away from the cheap energy provided by oil, gas and coal will be devastating to the US economy.

Recent tax filings from the group, internally referred to as “Energy Foundation China,” reveal a contribution of $3.8 million to initiatives advocating for the phase-out of coal use in the U.S. and the electrification of the transportation sector. The primary agenda involves influencing the U.S. government to comply with “Net Zero” and advance “Agenda 2030” on behalf of the WEF and the United Nations (UN).

The ties between the Energy Foundation and the CCP have been exposed through documents obtained by Fox News, prompting concerns about the organization’s role in compromising national security. Tom Pyle, the president of the Institute for Energy Research, expressed dismay, stating, “These environmental organizations, the recipients of this money, are, in essence, sacrificing our national security and empowering China.”

Despite a 30% decline in grant revenue to $56.7 million in 2022, the Energy Foundation increased its grant contributions to external groups and initiatives worldwide by 27%, totaling $52.1 million compared to the previous year.

Several grants were awarded in the U.S., including $900,000 to the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), a Colorado-based think tank that engages with the White House on climate policy. The RMI advocates for a complete phase-out of fossil fuel reliance and the implementation of the WEF’s “Net Zero” policies. Another recipient, the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), received $480,000 to support electric vehicle adoption and policies for “decarbonizing” the transportation sector.

Furthermore, the Energy Foundation allocated $450,000 in grants to the University of Maryland and the Jackson Hole Center for Global Affairs, specifically for projects aimed at phasing out coal power reliance. The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) received $375,000, and despite assurances that it receives no funding from Chinese sources, concerns have been raised about its litigation-focused approach challenging domestic fossil fuel projects.

The Energy Foundation’s grant-making activities have raised eyebrows, with critics emphasizing the potential negative impact on America’s energy production and security. Pyle warns, “These organizations have little to do with the environment and everything, almost everything, to do with advancing this redistribution agenda.” He expresses concern that successful implementation of such policies could weaken America and strengthen China.

Notably, the Energy Foundation has ties to the CCP, evident in its CEO and President Ji Zou’s previous role as the deputy director general of China’s National Center for Climate Change Strategy. Other key figures within the organization have held positions in Chinese government agencies, indicating a close relationship with the ruling regime.

The revelation of extensive funding from the Energy Foundation for U.S.-based climate initiatives coincides with an ongoing congressional probe led by House Natural Resources Committee Republicans. The investigation focuses on the CCP’s increasing influence on the American environmental activist movement, with a particular emphasis on nonprofits with ties to China.

Experts are sounding the alarm about the potential damage that “Net Zero” policies may inflict on society, especially in America. Despite the U.S. being the largest global producer of oil and gas, China has secured a significant presence in green energy markets, particularly in critical minerals essential for electric vehicle batteries and other green technologies.

The international community is closely monitoring the intricate web of financial transactions and the potential consequences of foreign influence on climate policies in the United States.