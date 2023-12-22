Democrat Staffer Caught Praying To Satan On Capitol Grounds

Days after a Democrat staffer was caught making a hardcore sex tape in the Hart Senate Office Building, another Democrat staffer has been caught praying to Satan in front of the Michigan Capitol building, according to local reports.

Michigan Democrats media production specialist Samantha Skorka posted a photo – and swiftly deleted – a photo of herself kissing and praising a statue of Baphomet in front of the Capitol building that had been placed there by the Satanic Temple in recognition of the holiday season.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

TST members across Michigan united to create their State Capitol holiday display. Lansing's TST Candidate congregation crafted the goat with help from TST West Michigan and TST Detroit.



Stop by the Capitol to view our Michigan congregations' display! pic.twitter.com/xCdumh8NCs — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) December 19, 2023

“In the name of Satan, I claim the sexy satanic Baphomet goat altar at OUR Michigan Capitol. Amen,” Skorka wrote.

Though the Democrat staffer deleted the post after it began attracting attention, popular X account Libs of TikTok reposted a screenshot of it, condemning her show of support.

The Satanic Temple of Michigan put up a Satan statue in front of the Michigan Capitol.



Michigan Democrat staffer Samantha Skorka @skorkasammi posed with it and praised it calling it “s*xy” before quickly deleting her tweet. The internet is forever!



.@MIHouseDems support Satan! pic.twitter.com/xiTN0hD1eu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 21, 2023

The Libs of TikTok post garnered more than one million views and sparked outrage among commenters. Seven Republican state representatives later signed a letter calling for the idol’s removal from Capitol grounds.

TRENDING: First World Leader Facing Murder Charges For Pushing mRNA Vaccines on Public

Responding to the backlash, Skorka defended her post as being a joke.

“Well clearly you can’t make a joke on the internet anymore [shrug emoji],” she wrote.

Satanic displays have been popping up across Midwest recently. In Iowa, another Baphomet idol in the state Capitol was “destroyed beyond repair” by a rogue Christian following widespread controversy about its presence in the building.