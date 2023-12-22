Democrat Staffer Caught Praying To Satan On Capitol Grounds

Fact checked
December 22, 2023 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Days after a Democrat staffer was caught making a hardcore sex tape in the Hart Senate Office Building, another Democrat staffer has been caught praying to Satan in front of the Michigan Capitol building, according to local reports.

Michigan Democrats media production specialist Samantha Skorka posted a photo – and swiftly deleted – a photo of herself kissing and praising a statue of Baphomet in front of the Capitol building that had been placed there by the Satanic Temple in recognition of the holiday season.

“In the name of Satan, I claim the sexy satanic Baphomet goat altar at OUR Michigan Capitol. Amen,” Skorka wrote.

JOIN THE MEDIA REVOLUTION - CLAIM YOUR STAKE IN ALTERNATIVE MEDIA!

Though the Democrat staffer deleted the post after it began attracting attention, popular X account Libs of TikTok reposted a screenshot of it, condemning her show of support.

The Libs of TikTok post garnered more than one million views and sparked outrage among commenters. Seven Republican state representatives later signed a letter calling for the idol’s removal from Capitol grounds.

TRENDING: First World Leader Facing Murder Charges For Pushing mRNA Vaccines on Public

Responding to the backlash, Skorka defended her post as being a joke.

“Well clearly you can’t make a joke on the internet anymore [shrug emoji],” she wrote.

Satanic displays have been popping up across Midwest recently. In Iowa, another Baphomet idol in the state Capitol was “destroyed beyond repair” by a rogue Christian following widespread controversy about its presence in the building.

JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at The People's Voice. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)