White House Press Secretary: “Everything Is Fine at the Southern Border”

The situation at the Southern Border is “perfectly normal”, according to Biden’s chief propagandist Karine Jean-Pierre.

Attempting to downplay the crisis on Thursday, Pierre claimed the huge influx of illegal immigrants currently pouring across the border at a record pace was simply a normal part of an “ebb and flow” in migration patterns.

🤬Karine Jean-Pierre: Nothing 'Unusual' Is Happening at the Border pic.twitter.com/gGxJyDF7zV — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) December 22, 2023

Infowars.com reports: “What we’re seeing here at the border, the migration flow, increased migration flow, certainly it, you know, it ebbs and flows,” Jean-Pierre told reporters during a White House press briefing.

“And we’re at a time of the year where we’re seeing more at the border. And it’s not unusual. This is an immigration system that has been broken for decades. And the president has taken this very seriously to try to do more.”

Jean-Pierre’s nonchalant dismissal of the issue comes as startling footage in recent days emanating from Eagle Pass, Texas, Lukeville, Arizona, and other spots along the US-Mexico border depicts massive numbers of illegals encountered and apprehended by US Border Patrol, with agents confirming they are overwhelmed.

"We're at a time of the year where we're seeing more at the border and it's not unusual” @PressSec



It has not been unusual for the past 3 years in Eagle Pass, Texas.



This was yesterday evening and happens every day. pic.twitter.com/I3jQ4aCfx7 — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) December 22, 2023

Eagle Pass faces a significant challenge with over +2,000 migrants awaiting processing, contending with a continuous stream of illegal crossings. The sheer magnitude of this surge has left federal officials overwhelmed. Adding to the complexity, CBP has suspended operations pic.twitter.com/Rl6eezzfTM — Aprajita Choudhary 🦋 (@aprajitanefes) December 19, 2023

Eagle Pass, Texas—@TaylerUSA was able to document a migrant site next to the southern border. Many Democrat politicians try to prevent scenes like this from being recorded and shared with the public. Last year a record known 2.2m crossings were documented.pic.twitter.com/f5ApahALrR — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 21, 2023

Federal Bureau of Prisons is assisting in transporting migrants, since Customs and Border Protection/Border Patrol are overwhelmed in several areas. pic.twitter.com/FYJEzcyVYw — real Anthony Aguero (@AgueroForTexas) December 21, 2023

NEW: Lukeville, AZ overwhelmed by hundreds of illegal immigrants from around the world. Only 2 Border Patrol agents to process them. Many from Africa plan to go to sanctuary cities in the US.pic.twitter.com/KYNzYpK8qw — WhoIsThisMan (@WIsthisman) December 22, 2023

NEW: Video courtesy of TX Congressman @RepTonyGonzales shows the inside of Border Patrol’s “Firefly” tent processing center in Eagle Pass, TX this morning following mass illegal crossings. He tells me the hand at the end of the video was a DHS official trying to block his view. pic.twitter.com/Yc3iIB8rds — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 20, 2023

On the ground in Eagle Pass, TX. This is a small example of the many debris fields along the US side of the Rio Grande. Illegal immigrants dump their wet clothes and change into a new set after wading across the river. pic.twitter.com/tcpa5TvmCx — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 20, 2023

“I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this,” admitted Fox News border correspondent Bill Melugin.

BREAKING: Video from a contact on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX right now shows a mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally today. I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/JPNYY7sPxI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

Even a reporter with MSNBC gave a similar take, saying, “I’ve never seen this many numbers of migrants arriving.”

When MSNBC shows up at the border and says: “I’ve never seen this many numbers of migrants arriving.”



What are the chances Joe Biden will finally listen and do something? pic.twitter.com/PIgiBytU6w — Gary D (@KMGGaryde) December 21, 2023

The videos directly contradict Jean-Pierre’s claims that the situation at the border is “not unusual,” but far from admitting the truth to the public the Biden administration is instead doubling down on its gaslighting and propaganda hoping American voters don’t see the damning evidence.