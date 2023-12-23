Eight Migrants Who Violently Gang Raped Underage White Girl Get No Prison Time

Eight of the nine migrants convicted of violently raping a teenage girl in 2020 will not face jail time, according to German reports.
The 15-year-old white girl was attending a party in Germany’s Hamburg Park in September 2020 when she was dragged into the bushes and raped by 11 men, according to German news outlet NIUS.
Dailycaller.com reports: Two of the men were acquitted, while nine were found guilty, but only one of the nine received a prison sentence. That 19-year-old defendant received only two years and nine months in prison, per NIUS.
The other eight defendants all received youth sentences of one to two years, which were all suspended under Germany’s preliminary probation law, the outlet reported.
The judgements are reportedly non-binding and not yet final, according to NIUS.
The German outlet noted that the 11 indicted suspects represented a range of nationalities. Four were German, while others hailed from Kuwait, Poland, Egypt, Libya and Iran.
A female psychiatrist testifying on behalf of the defendants argued that their alleged gang rape was a “means of releasing frustration and anger” stemming from their “migration experiences and socio-cultural homelessness,” according to the Hamburger Morgenpost.
