Ukraine Begins Putting American Conservatives on Official Kill List

Ukraine’s main intelligence agency (SBU) has begun putting ordinary Americans who criticize Ukraine on their official ‘Kill List’.

The program, funded by American taxpayer dollars, targets any American citizen who dares to criticize the Ukraine regime. According to the Ukrainian government, Americans who speak out against the Zelensky regime will be officially designated “traitors to Ukraine” and be liable for assassination.

One of the Americans on the Kill List is conservative journalist Jack Posobiec:

Here are first four justifications used to put @JackPosobiec on the Ukraine 'kill list'.



It's all TRUE.



1 & 2) Posts RE: Ukraine shelling innocent people in Donetsk, including an excerpt from NYT.



3) @Reuters covering 'Ukraine's Neo-Nazi problem'.



4) Post RE: Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/RyMm4zNFl6 — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) September 19, 2023

BREAKING: Human Events Senior Editor @JackPosobiec added to infamous Ukrainian 'kill list'https://t.co/aNANcOcYdV — Human Events (@HumanEvents) September 19, 2023

American veteran and journalist added to Ukraine’s “kill list” pic.twitter.com/e2EEGH4F6L — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) September 19, 2023

100percentfedup.com reports: The Kill List has even been confirmed by the lady or guy or whatever the hell that thing is at the top of your screen.

This is apparently a Trans (because, of course it is) Ukraine Ambassador to the USA talking about their Kill List of Americans.

How charming.

She or he or it or Demon looks like a Bad SNL Character.

Are we watching a movie — or a bad SNL skit?

If so, it’s a deadly movie and not very entertaining.

Watch this:

In today’s banana republic we can report The Regime appears to be funding Ukraine’s ability to put American’s on kill lists.



Carry on nothing important to see here.



(But by all means give that Ukrainian SOB everything he needs.) pic.twitter.com/vCRrQ5aZss — GT SD Jack’s 🐰🐰 (@realredsd) September 19, 2023

Seriously, this is a bad SNL outfit:

‘American Citizens On The Kill List’: Ukraine Spox Who Pledged Global War On Russia ‘Propagandists’ Spars With Vance via @DailyCaller https://t.co/zMDmQSvSIn — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) September 18, 2023

Your tax dollars at work folks:

Your tax $$$$ at work, funding NASI kill lists for those questioning the US proxy war in Ukraine https://t.co/i9rYaGdfdZ — CatoTheYounger (@catoletters) September 18, 2023

Meanwhile, they can’t afford your $1,000/month of Social Security.

Going to have to cut that!

Meanwhile, you are LITERALLY funding Social Security and Retirement Programs for people in Ukraine.

As I said, one word: TREASON

Here’s more from Jack Posobiec at Human Events:

Human Events Senior Editor and host of Human Events Daily Jack Posobiec has been added to an infamous Ukrainian “kill list” that has also targeted Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk, and Glenn Greenwald in the past. The list, called “Myrovorets,” which translates roughly to “Peacemaker,” calls for retribution against perceived enemies of Ukraine. The list refers to Posobiec as an “anti-Ukrainian propagandist” and “provocateur.” In response to the threat, Posobiec said “After the collapse of his counteroffensive, Zelensky’s biggest threat isn’t me, it’s his own intelligence services. Hope you don’t get put on the CIA’s Early Retirement Plan, Volod. Drop the receipts on the Bidens and we’ll find you a nice McMansion in Sarasota.” “Ukraine has added Human Events host and conservative US influencer Jack Posobiec to their ‘Myrovorets’ hitlist. The list also includes slain Russian journalist Darya Dugina (now “liquidated”) and briefly included Elon Musk” Ian Miles Cheong posted on X. “Whoa. Why are we giving billions of dollars to a country who creates hit lists with American citizens on it?” Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichek asked. “The US government is funding Ukraine while they spit in our face by putting American citizens on a hitlist for the crime of not supporting endless war in Ukraine. This is disgusting. Will legacy media ignore Ukraine targeting a journalist like

@JackPosobiec” Robby Starbuck asked. Just last week an American representative from the Ukrainian military pledged that individuals voicing opposition to the Ukrainian government would be actively pursued. “Next week, the teeth of the Russian devils will gnash even harder, and their rabid mouths will foam in uncontrollable frenzy as the world will see a favorite Kremlin propagandist pay for their crimes. This puppet of Putin is only the first. Russia’s war criminal propagandists will all be hunted down and justice will be served” Sarah Ashton-Cirillo warned. In response to the warning, Charlie Kirk said “Ashton-Cirillo is now taking to social media threatening to hunt down and kill those who criticize the country’s government. … Why are we giving these psychos our money?” “This video was made by an American born person in English directed towards the west, not the Kremlin, saying that if you engage in wrong speak, we’re going to murder you” Kirk added

.@charliekirk11 on Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "The gangster is coming back to extort more American politicians to try to get us further into a no-win war." pic.twitter.com/AF53AP67rB — Human Events (@HumanEvents) September 15, 2023

It’s time to put a stop to this madness.

Enough is enough.