Phoenix Becomes First U.S. City To Impose WEF’s Ban on Meat, Dairy, Private Cars

Phoenix has become the first U.S. city to impose the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) total ban on meat, dairy and private car ownership – a move many legal experts are warning is unconstitutional.

The Democrat mayor of Phoenix, Arizona, Kate Gallego, says she is wants to fast-track the WEF’s radical agenda so that Phoenix is fully compliant with WEF policies well ahead of the 2030 deadline set for the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group.

As The People’s Voice previously reported, C40 Cities is a group of American cities that signed a WEF treaty that legally compels them to ban meat, dairy, and private car ownership by the year 2030.

Globalist politicians around the world have all agreed to ban members of the public from consuming meat and dairy, and banning them from owning cars by 2030. C40 Cities also placed strict limits on the number of items of clothing people can purchase each year, and severely restricts air travel to once every three years.

Much of the funding comes from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

As of August 4, 2023, C40 has a membership with “mayors of nearly 100 world-leading cities collaborating to confront the climate crisis,” according to the group’s website.

The organization’s webpage advocates for a “Global Green New Deal” that “lays out a set of principles to be adopted by cities worldwide and takes a collaborative approach to climate action.” These include:

Principles of the Global Green New Deal We recognise the global climate emergency. We are committed to keeping global heating below the 1.5°C goal of the Paris Agreement by curbing emissions in the sectors that are the most significant contributors to the climate crisis: transportation, buildings, and waste. We are committed to putting inclusive climate action at the centre of all urban decision-making to create thriving and equitable communities for everyone. We invite our partners – political leaders, CEOs, trade unions, investors, and civil society – to join us in recognising the global climate emergency and help us deliver on science-based action to overcome it.

Phoenix Mayor Gallego, a member of C40 since 2020, now serves as “Vice Chair of the C40 Steering Committee,” which” provides strategic oversight to ensure C40’s mission and mandate are directly driven by and responsive to the needs of C40 cities.”

Their mission and mandate include a Race to Zero global campaign to reach net-zero carbon emissions in 1,000 cities worldwide and “sustainable food policies” that support “an overall increase of healthy plant-based food consumption in our cities by shifting away from unsustainable, unhealthy diets,” A.K.A. carnivorous diets.

This also comes as Arizona’s Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs recently declared a “heat state of emergency,” mainly in Phoenix.

Many argue that the move from Hobbs is likely meant to accelerate the implementation of these radical “climate” policies.

Jeff Caldwell with EZAZ.org published more on his research into the City of Phoenix and Mayor Kate Gallego’s agenda “to reduce meat consumption” in Arizona.

https://t.co/7y0iH5KYmH — Jeff Caldwell, II (@JSCaldwell2) September 18, 2023

Arizona Patriots showed up to give Public Comment at a recent Phoenix City Council meeting and reportedly “told the mayor they do not support policies banning meat.”

Later that day, the nervous Phoenix mayor posted a bizarre photo on Twitter/X.

In the post, Gallego claimed she is not working to ban meat or milk.

In the poorly staged propaganda photo, Gallego is seen pouring milk into a bowl and seemingly “enjoying cereal” with a knife.