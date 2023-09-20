Top Toxicologist Warns mRNA Jabs Are Laced With Cancer-Causing SV40

Top toxicologist Dr. Janci Lindsay has warned that mRNA jabs contain the same cancer-causing SV40 sequences that were found in the deadly polio shots from the 1950’s.

Among several prominent medical professionals who testified last week before the South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Ad-Hoc Committee on pandemic preparedness, Dr. Lindsay warned legislators that the Covid jabs are contaminated with DNA and plasmids that contain deadly SV40 sequences:

“Um, I’m short on time. So I’m trying to fit this in. Basically, people were given in the clinical trial a clean shot. People, everybody else was given these contaminated shots. Every single vial that’s been tested by every scientist around the world is contaminated with these plasmids. And some are contaminated – when Kevin McKernan first tested the vials, he found that one of the vials contained up to about 30 percent of the nucleic acid material was, in fact, DNA – so this is not some residual contamination that’s carrying over. This is significant contamination.”

Dr. Lindsay went on to say she believed there was a “nefarious intent” behind the SV40 sequences being loaded into the jabs, before going on to warn that the vaccines are “contaminated, dangerous, lethal products.”

Infowars.com reports: “I personally feel that this is intentional. I believe that there is nefarious intent. I’m going to tell you why,” said Lindsay, who works as a professional toxicologist and frequently serves as an expert witness.

“There are SV40 sequences within the plasmids that were not disclosed to the regulators…If you’ll recall, the SV40 virus was a contaminant of the polio vaccines. It is thought that contamination of the virus, which is oncogenic, caused many of the cancers for the next several decades from the people that received these vaccines.”

“Now, the whole SV40 virus is not in the shots,” she explained, “but what is in the shots is a special sequence. It’s called a nuclear localization sequence, which is in the shots to take the plasma DNA directly to the nucleus of human cells. It is not needed to grow these in bacteria; you would not have to use this to grow it in bacteria for the purpose that they said it was for—to make lots of copies. This sequence takes the DNA to the nucleus of human cells where it can then be integrated or where, as [Dr. Phillip Buckhaults] said, it is most likely to be integrated. So, all this about, ‘There’s no DNA in the shots, they will not go to the nucleus, they will not integrate with your DNA,’ is not true, and they knew it from the beginning because they knew the plasmids were there. That’s a problem.”

Dr. Lindsay, who holds degrees in biochemistry and molecular biology, added that “the FDA knows about this contamination; they’re not doing anything,” and pled with members of the committee not to allow the vaccine to be disseminated to the public.

“This is outrageous. I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire career. We have got to pull these shots and restrict them from our children. We cannot inject these into babies and children. These are contaminated dangerous lethal products,” she stated.

Asked by Republican State Senator Billy Garrett (District 10) what she meant when she referred to a “nefarious” agenda, Dr. Lindsay responded, “The SV40 sequences, they should not be there. They don’t need to be there to grow this… in bacteria. I don’t think it’s an accident. They could have chosen another plasma that did not have the SV40 sequences. If these sequences sit above an oncogene, and they’re promiscuous, that means they are likely to integrate in places more likely than other genetic inserts.”

“Then they can cause cancer. Insertional mutagenesis anyway causes cancer. And that’s the risk. That’s why gene therapies were not brought to market for so many years, because there was a risk of causing cancer from the insertional mutagenesis.”

The top toxicologist concluded by highlighting there are already non-toxic alternative cures available to treat Covid, and pled with lawmakers to “protect” their citizens.

“There is something very unusual going on here that is being done differently than it’s ever been done before. We don’t give experimental products to pregnant women; we don’t give experimental products to babies that have a death profile like this. It’s not done; it’s never been done before. Please protect your citizens; please, I am begging you to protect your citizens. We’ve got to get one state to stand up and do the right thing; do whatever you can so that other states will follow.”

For months, Infowars has been at the forefront of warning about the cancer-causing elements within the jab, interviewing top doctors who have independently reached the same conclusions as Dr. Lindsay.

Dr. Lindsay’s testimony, bolstered by her experience as a professional toxicologist and expert witness, adds to the litany of reasons the latest round of Covid jabs should be rejected by the masses.