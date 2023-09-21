Canadians Gather Nationwide For ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ Protest: Leave Our Kids Alone

A massive protest called “The 1 Million March 4 Children” took place all across Canada on Wednesday.

Thousands of citizens from across the country joined forces in a nationwide demonstration to protest the sexual indoctrination of children and the gender identity curriculum currently being forced onto students in schools.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Parliament Hill is PACKED right now. The #1MillionMarch4Chidren is underway.



People are here to protest against indoctrination and sexualization in schools. https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/87PyN6uo3J — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023

InfoWars reports: According to 1MillionMarch4Children.com, the group that organized the massive demonstration, the protests aim to “safeguard the well-being and innocence of our children.”

“We are brothers & sisters in humanity standing up to free our children from the bondage of indoctrination. Breaking the system designed to sexualize our children,” reads a mission statement on the group’s website.

Check out footage from a number of the events being held simultaneously in several major Canadian cities.

Montreal:

"Respect our Values, Respect our Children"



The 1 Million March 4 Children just started in Montreal , protesters are shouting together their demands.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/w2UleG0OED — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

WATCH: Massive police presence in Montreal for the 1 Million March 4 Children.



There is a large crowd of protesters and counter-protesters. https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/OaHenEmax9 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

MUST WATCH:



A Montreal citizen mocked the protest by giving it a THUMBS DOWN, and was later removed by the police.



1 Million March 4 Children.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/161CVTW1jY — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

Ontario:

Queen’s Park Toronto — Tensions begin to rise between the two groups of protesters at the #1millionMarch.



Counter-protesters call religious demonstrations “demonic”.https://t.co/Z5tllc58tu #1MillionMarch4Chidren. pic.twitter.com/2mcfnPN3xg — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 20, 2023

Massive crowd of the#1MillionMarch4Children here in Hamilton.



"Leave our kids alone!"https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 pic.twitter.com/Vm9V5MO6bU — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

Communist party of Canada spotted in the Hamilton far-left counter protest against the #1MillionMarch4Children pic.twitter.com/qim20IYFXM — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

Tons of honking in support of the #1MillionMarch4Children as they protest on the schoolboard's sidewalk.



They are taking a stand to defend kids from gender indoctrination in schools.https://t.co/OixkesBg1z for the full report soon! pic.twitter.com/axz0wRHO91 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

Tense face-off between the Muslim organized rally against gender ideology in schools and the counter-protesters.



"Leave our kids alone!" They chant infront of the police line.https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 full report soon! pic.twitter.com/edosQoVDjI — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

“LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE”.



People are coming together at Parliament Hill for the 1 Million March 4 Children.



MORE: https://t.co/CDi95ZBSOb #1MillionMarch4Children pic.twitter.com/SCsNPlJz3b — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 20, 2023

HAPPENING NOW: Counter protestors with union flags have arrived to the million man march for children’s rights. Crazy scene here in Ottawa.



More at https://t.co/FxkT7IjPZypic.twitter.com/ZKrxyhCS05 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 20, 2023

Demonstrators and counter demonstrators exchange words at the 1 Million March 4 Children in Ottawa.



Police remain on scene at Parliament Hill. https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/jVjqtd59x0 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023

Radical TQ+ activists have set up a picket line to protect Justin Trudeau's office from the view of angry parents. Riot police have just arrived in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/54bFLgeZGd — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) September 20, 2023

Josh Alexander has arrived in Ottawa for the 1 Million March 4 Children.https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/q9CsEjsUKN — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023

A mother shares with us the reason why she is protesting against indoctrination and sexualization of children in schools at the 1 Million March 4 Children in Ottawa.



“We come here to fight for our kids rights”. https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/DjQIA7jSBM — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023

Parliament Hill is PACKED right now. The #1MillionMarch4Chidren is underway.



People are here to protest against indoctrination and sexualization in schools. https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/87PyN6uo3J — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023

Leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh is counter protesting at the #1MillionMarch4children in Ottawa, Ontario.



The #1MillionMarch4children protest is taking place across Canada against Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity curriculums in schools.pic.twitter.com/NsYyLi0yli — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) September 20, 2023

Calgary:

Some shouting matches are erupting as counter-protesters clash with the #1MillionMarch4Chidren as it proceeds through Calgary.https://t.co/QprPAuTaTb #1MillionMarch4Chidren pic.twitter.com/pQ4ovoRTTk — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) September 20, 2023

Coquitlam BC:

The bulk of the #1MillionMarch4Chidren protestors in Coquitlam, BC have just arrived at Coquitlam city hall.



It’s hard to gauge but they by far outweigh the counter protestors who arrived earlier to take “up their space.”



Live updates all day at https://t.co/CDi95ZBSOb pic.twitter.com/2yDSAvGYMI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 20, 2023

Saskatchewan:

Estevan Saskatchewan stands for parental rights and stands against gender ideology and indoctrination #1MillionMarch4Children pic.twitter.com/wMps9vbXBo — kevin (@orin_77) September 20, 2023

Happening now in Regina:



If you listen to the flailing union activists, these are "white supremacist bigots" standing against the poison of gender theory in Canadian classrooms. https://t.co/DilVUi0DW1 pic.twitter.com/E9tW765Ujt — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 20, 2023