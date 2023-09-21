A massive protest called “The 1 Million March 4 Children” took place all across Canada on Wednesday.
Thousands of citizens from across the country joined forces in a nationwide demonstration to protest the sexual indoctrination of children and the gender identity curriculum currently being forced onto students in schools.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
InfoWars reports: According to 1MillionMarch4Children.com, the group that organized the massive demonstration, the protests aim to “safeguard the well-being and innocence of our children.”
“We are brothers & sisters in humanity standing up to free our children from the bondage of indoctrination. Breaking the system designed to sexualize our children,” reads a mission statement on the group’s website.
Check out footage from a number of the events being held simultaneously in several major Canadian cities.
Montreal:
Ontario:
Calgary:
Coquitlam BC:
Saskatchewan:
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Poland Announces It Will No Longer Send Weapons To Ukraine - September 21, 2023
- Canadians Gather Nationwide For ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ Protest: Leave Our Kids Alone - September 21, 2023
- Biden Tells Celebs ‘Trump is Trying to Destroy American Democracy’ - September 20, 2023