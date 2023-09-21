Canadians Gather Nationwide For ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ Protest: Leave Our Kids Alone

Fact checked
September 21, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 1
A massive protest called “The 1 Million March 4 Children” took place all across Canada on Wednesday.

Thousands of citizens from across the country joined forces in a nationwide demonstration to protest the sexual indoctrination of children and the gender identity curriculum currently being forced onto students in schools.

InfoWars reports: According to 1MillionMarch4Children.com, the group that organized the massive demonstration, the protests aim to “safeguard the well-being and innocence of our children.”

“We are brothers & sisters in humanity standing up to free our children from the bondage of indoctrination. Breaking the system designed to sexualize our children,” reads a mission statement on the group’s website.

Check out footage from a number of the events being held simultaneously in several major Canadian cities.

Montreal:

Ontario:

Calgary:

Coquitlam BC:

Saskatchewan:

Niamh Harris

Writer at The People's Voice

