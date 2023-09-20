Prince Warned Humanity About WEF’s Depopulation Agenda in 1996 

Lyrics embedded deep in a Prince album track released 26 years ago eerily prophesied a future that has come to pass since the Covid-19 pandemic was unleashed on an unsuspecting public.

Exposing the New World Order’s plans for mRNA style vaccines that alter biology and act as tracking devices, as well as the transgender agenda and the WEF’s authoritarian dystopia, it was almost as though Prince had inside knowledge of the New World Order’s plans for humanity.

And if you are still wondering whether Prince knew the global elite’s plans for the future in advance, you will be interested to learn that he knew about 9/11 three years before it happened.

Prince was a dangerous outsider who was offered a place in the inner sanctum of the global elite, but he rejected their siren song and refused to be corrupted by money or fame.

He famously walked around at the Grammys with SLAVE written on his cheek to protest against the terms of his contract with the music industry Illuminati. He literally warned us we were all becoming slaves living on a New World Order slave plantation.

Prince made it his life’s mission to expose the New World Order and bring awareness of the sinister agenda to the public.

His song ‘New World’ is one of many examples. From the 1996 album ‘Emancipation‘, the song contained eerily prophetic lyrics about mandatory vaccinations, altered biology and the world we live in today:

“When you wanna find some isolation. But the tracker you got from vaccination. What’s it all for when you can alter biology? Who or what, then my friend, will you and I be?”

“When the lines blur every boy and girl, how we gonna make it in this brave new world?”

His appearances on mainstream TV during the final years before his suspicious death terrified the globalist elite.

Here was a man loved and trusted by millions using his platform to directly educate the masses about the chemtrails program and Illuminati agenda:

While Prince often criticized the corruption within the establishment he refrained from interfering with politics, as his spiritual belief would not allow it.

But this didn’t stop him warning anyone who would listen about the sinister agenda of the Satanic globalist elite.

On top of the chemtrails, mRNA vaccines, and general global authoritarian dictatorship planned for humanity’s future, Prince also had inside knowledge about the 9/11 false flag that was about to be perpetrated on America.

Prince knew about the 9/11 attacks in advance, proving the official narrative about that tragic day in American history is a lie.

A bootleg recording of a concert in Germany on December 23, 1998 has surfaced in which Prince made reference to Osama bin Laden and “the terrible event that is about to happen in America.”

The full truth about what happened on 9/11 is beyond the scope of this report but needless to say many researchers question the validity of the official narrative, pointing towards a government conspiracy.

In the video Prince sings, “I’ve got to go back to America, I’ve got to get ready for the bomb, Osama bin Laden getting ready to bomb, America you better watch out, Osama bin Laden getting ready to bomb, 2001 hit me”.

Prince confirmed that the 9/11 attacks were pre-planned by the elites, and it sounds as though he is almost mocking the supposed involvement of Osama bin Laden, but you can decide for yourself.

Remember, this video is startling because it was filmed a whole three years before the horrific events of 9/11.

‘I am something that you just can’t understand,’ Prince famously sang on I Would Die 4 U, a single from the mega-selling Purple Rain, the release that propelled him into the stratosphere, earning him a place among the entertainment industry elite.

The Illuminati certainly didn’t understand him. He was courted by them, he learned their secrets, but he didn’t accept their agenda. He remained a truth-telling outsider until his very last days.

We all know the New World Order global elite consider outsiders to be dangerous to their agenda. Especially outsiders like Prince, a man with fame, wealth, an appetite for truth, a fascination with symbolism and numerology, and a willingness to speak out about what he knew.

Prince had been making it known that he was writing an explosive tell-all memoir. How far was he prepared to go in this book? Knowing Prince, he would not have been afraid of exposing the secrets of the entertainment industry Illuminati and globalist elite.

Prince was a dangerous outsider, an elite rebel, who wouldn’t play their game. Incorruptible by money or fame, he was 57 years old and in good physical and mental health. His work rate and ambitions for the future were not winding down, they were actually speeding up.

It seems Prince joined the likes of Stanley Kubrick as someone who knew too much and got silenced by the Illuminati just as he started speaking out about their activities and agenda, using his influence to preach against their ultimate goals.

Countless celebrities have died in suspicious circumstances since Prince’s death, many of whom were working to expose the elite pedophilia operating at the heart of the entertainment industry.

Others have had their careers destroyed by the elite and their attack dogs in the mainstream media. Think of Kanye West, who was canceled for speaking off script, and now, as we speak, Russell Brand, a former mainstream media darling who dared to reject the industry and warn millions of his followers about the evils of the globalist elite.

These are dark and dangerous times for whistleblowers and truth-tellers and this is why it has never been more important to bravely continue the fight.

These are dark and dangerous times for whistleblowers and truth-tellers and this is why it has never been more important to bravely continue the fight.

