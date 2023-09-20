RFK Jr. Demands Secret Service Protection After Armed Man Tried To Approach Him At Campaign Event

Robert F Kennedy Jr faced an assassination scare on Friday after a heavily armed man posing as security entered his campaign event.

Kennedy’s campaign manager has written to Joe Biden demanding Secret Service protection after the armed suspect, who was posing as a US Marshal, was arrested at during the campaign event in California.

The incident took place on Friday evening less than two miles from where Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was shot in 1968.

According to sources, the man arrived at the event claiming he was employed by the organizers. Fortunately, campaign security officials did not recognize him and detained him until police arrived.

I’m very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. The man, wearing two shoulder… pic.twitter.com/vvJc0Gtk4o — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 16, 2023

The Mail Online reports: The Democratic presidental hopeful was speaking at a Hispanic Heritage Month event at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday night when the suspect tried to approach him.

Carrying a US Marshal badge on a lanyard, the man attempted to identify himself as a member of Kennedy’s security team.

He was seen wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols with spare ammunition.

The incident took place less than two miles from the former site of The Ambassador Hotel, 3400 Wilshire Boulevard, where RFK was shot and killed in June 1968 after winning the Democratic California presidential primary. The property was later redeveloped as the Robert F. Kennedy Schools after the hotel was demolished in 2005.

‘I’m still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection,’ Kennedy stated after the eerie and scary incident.

Kennedy shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, his thanks for the quick-thinking actions of those around him who were able to intercept the suspect.

‘I’m very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight,’ Kennedy wrote.

‘The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and beltclip federal ID. He identified himself as a member of my security detail.

‘Armed GDBA team members moved quickly to isolate and detain the man until LAPD arrived to make the arrest. I’m also grateful to LAPD for its rapid response.

RFK Jr. added he hoped that he would be given Secret Service protection after the incident.

‘I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection.’