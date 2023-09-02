Gov’t Admit ‘Millions of Children Now Have VAIDS’ – Media Blackout

Millions of children around the world vaccinated with Pfizer’s mRNA Covid vaccine have developed vaccine acquired immune deficiency, or VAIDS, according to a bombshell government report.

According to a study conducted by Australian researchers published last week in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers, titled, “BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccination in children alters cytokine responses to heterologous pathogens and Toll-like receptor agonists,” scientists tested the cytokine responses of 29 children aged 5-11 before their first dose of Pfizer BioNTech’s jab and 28 days after their second dose.

The scientists found that “vaccination in children alters cytokine responses to heterologous stimulants, particularly one month after vaccination,” however, they did not explain the implications of their findings, namely that all of the children essentially had VAIDS, leaving them susceptible to viruses, bacterias and other pathogens.

According to the study, the decrease in immune response occurred after 28 days, and decreased immune response to viruses lasted for at least six months.

Newswars.com reports: Researcher Igor Chudov noted the study’s findings are a milestone for the mainstream scientific community, in that they are finally, albeit indirectly, admitting what independent physicians and scientists have been reporting for a long time.

Finally, we have scientific confirmation that vaccination against COVID-19 causes a marked decrease in immunity to heterologous pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi. This decreased immunity to other pathogens (acquired immune deficit) is what people colloquially refer to as “VAIDS.” (VAIDS stands for Vaccine-Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome)

A reduced immune response to common bacteria encountered daily can be highly concerning for children and may even have life-threatening consequences.

“Reduced responses to Staphylococcus aureus are very serious: this illness is difficult to treat and causes untold harm,” the researcher noted, showing a picture of a child suffering a bacterial infection on his face.

As Chuduv notes, it would have been nice to have this data before the Covid jabs were approved and disseminated to millions of people.

In the ideal world, careful scientists, cautious public health authorities, and principled medical doctors would investigate COVID vaccines’ effects before vaccinating tens of millions of children and billions of adults. Had they investigated and done the basic science (such as the study above) before mandating and injecting COVID vaccines, such dangerous injections would never have been given to children and young adults! Instead, in the mad rush to “vaccinate the world” with vaccines that do not even work, we ruined the immune responses of millions of children and likely all other vaccinated people.

Likewise, vaccine researcher Alex Berenson emphasized the “VERY URGENT” findings on his Substack, consulting immunologists who concurred the study’s conclusions had profoundly disturbing implications, in addition to noting the cowardice of the study authors who downplayed its significance.

“My read on this paper is that it [mRNA vaccination] may in fact cause not just a short-term vulnerability to bacterial and viral infection in children, but it might cause a long-term immune deficiency,” one physician emailed, adding that he worried public health authorities will simply ignore the paper. “Just see how the authors sidestep their own findings,” the physician wrote. “The authors won’t even bluntly state that it appears that the mRNA shot caused a persistent immune deficiency in children. Their conclusion is it “alters” the cytokine response. This is the amount of courage in medicine.”

The alarming findings come as President Joe Biden last week declared he was seeking congressional funding to develop a new Covid-19 vaccine which could then be recommended to everyone regardless of previous vaccine status.