Hilary Clinton Says “Right-Wing Extremists Will Steal The 2024 Election”

Hilary Clinton has been warningcthat “right wing extremists” will STEAL the 2024 election.

And what would she know about steling elections, indeed how would she know who is going to win?….

Maybe this is proof that the Democrats know that they won’t be able to cheat enough to win this time around or is this another case of blaming the other side for what you are doing?

“Right-wing Extremists will steal the 2024 Election…” -Hilary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/scC68oWl74 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 28, 2024

The video was originally posted to X, formerly Twitter in 2022.

The Independent reported: In a video posted to Twitter by Indivisible Guide, a group that builds progressive grassroots activism, the former secretary of state stresses the importance of voting for Democratic state legislatures to thwart such efforts.

“I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, b but we also have to look ahead, because our opponents certainly are,” Ms Clinton says. “Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they are not making a secret of it.”