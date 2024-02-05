Police Say MI6 Agent Who Was Found In A Padlocked Holdall ‘Was Likely Alone When He Died’

Apparently he mystery of the ‘spy in the bag’ death has finally been solved.

According to Scotland Yard, MI6 agent Gareth Williams, who was found in a holdall with the zips padlocked together in his bathtub “was likely alone when he died” he 2010.

He suggests that rather than being murdered, 31 year old Williams, who was found dead, naked and decomposing in his flat in central London, was likely involved in some kinky sexual activity before his death.

The code breaker, who was an exceptional mathematician had been working for MI6 on secondment GCHQ

Tha Mail Online reports: At the time theories surrounding his death ran wild, from sex games gone wrong to a targeted assassination by a foreign country.

However a forensic review published last week by Scotland Yard, which ordered new lab tests to be carried out on certain items from his flat said that ‘no new DNA’ was found, therefore it was more likely that Williams was alone when he died.

The latest investigation managed to use more modern techniques to test the items and although new DNA was found on a green towel in a kitchen cupboard, it had belonged to Williams not a third party.

Other items that were tested included the holdall, its zip toggle and the padlock and key, but no new discoveries were made.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John of the Metropolitan Polices’ specialist crime command said: ‘In February 2021 a forensic assessment was undertaken which was also peer-reviewed by a forensic manager in respect of all exhibits seized during this investigation.

‘This resulted in a resubmission of exhibits to the forensic laboratory and additional examinations being sought.’

At the time there were no fingerprints found on the bag, padlock or bath and the key to the padlock was found inside the bag, underneath Williams body.

Peter Faulding, a rescue expert, tried more than 300 times to lock himself himself inside a holdall in the way Williams would have to have done – and failed on every occasion. ‘Not even Houdini would have been able to pull it off,’ he wrote.

However retired Met Detective Chief Superintendent Hamish Campbell said in 2021 that he believes Mr Williams was involved in sexual activity before his death.

In an extraordinary intervention, the detective argued the answer to Williams’ death lay in his private life and led to the reopening the 11-year-old case.

Mr Williams’s family have long suggested foul play, with two police sources claiming some of Williams’ work was focused on Russia – and one confirming reports he had helped the US’s National Security Agency trace international money-laundering routes used by organised crime groups including Moscow-based mafia cells.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Mr Campbell said the death was different from the hits on Russian defectors Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, and Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018.

‘What would have been achieved by killing a junior analyst?’ Campbell asked.

‘He was a phone analyst, an expert in terms of mobile phones and the transference of data. What would the Russians or any other state have achieved by killing him?’

He was not believed to be in a relationship at the time of his death, however during the investigation six boxes of unworn women’s designer clothing worth £20,000 and a orange wig were found in the apartment.

A semen stain on the bathroom floor suggested that Williams had been engaged in sexual activity shortly before his death – which casts further doubt on claims that Williams was the target of a state assassination.

Speaking about the semen stain, the former Met detective said: ‘I felt like it was improbable his body fluid could be present in a violent, non-consenting scenario.

‘Considering Gareth’s tidiness and cleanliness, we surmised the semen was from the day of his entry into the bag. This would have been consensual activity. But was he alone or not? It would be difficult to imagine him having intimacy with a Russian hitman or a female spy.’

Instead, Campbell said the answer probably lay in his private life, citing evidence of Williams’ visits to bondage and fetish websites, as well as images of drag queens, heard at the inquest.