Schumer Threatens To Send US Troops To Fight Russia Or Iran If Border Bill Isn’t Passed

Senate Leader Schumer has just warned that US soldiers could be sent to fight Russia or Iran If Congress doesn’t pass the border bill that he and other RINO senators proposed.

During Monday’s Morning Joe Schumer said that the United States could end up sending troops to fight in a war against Russia or in the Middle East if Congress didn’t pass the latest “national security” bill.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

He said: “This bill is crucial and history will look back and say, ‘Did America fail itself?’ Why is it crucial? Well, if we don’t aid Ukraine, Putin will walk all over Ukraine, we will lose the war and we could be fighting a war in Eastern Europe in a NATO ally in a few years. Americans won’t like that.”

BREAKING: US Senate Leader Schumer just threatened to send US soldiers to fight Russia in Eastern Ukraine if the border bill isn’t passedpic.twitter.com/VGcH1CPXub — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 5, 2024

InfoWars reports: It’s worth mentioning Schumer stated “we” will lose the war despite the fact America is simply using Ukrainian soldiers (and forcibly conscripted citizens) as proxies to fight Russia without committing to sending U.S. troops.

Next, the Senate leader claimed America has to send money to Israel to “defend itself against Hamas” while also sending money to “starving Palestinians in Gaza.”

Schumer briefly mentioned the “chaos” at the U.S. southern border as another reason to pass the bill, without detailing how it would help stop illegal immigration.

Of course, the proposal would actually allow millions of illegals into the country and provide financial incentives for the NGOs helping people from across the world enter America.

The Democrat politician also claimed if the bill isn’t passed, “war in the Middle East will get worse, maybe bringing us into it…”

Alex Jones commented on the interview, writing, “Schumer is criminally insane.”

Schumer is criminally insane https://t.co/c9UifpFpgg — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) February 5, 2024

FOLLOW THIS LINK for a breakdown of why the bill is a complete scam and should be rejected by the House and the American people.